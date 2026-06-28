- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
412
Profit Trades:
330 (80.09%)
Loss Trades:
82 (19.90%)
Best trade:
13.56 USD
Worst trade:
-14.20 USD
Gross Profit:
420.78 USD (36 985 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83.21 USD (6 210 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (20.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.04 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
54.69%
Max deposit load:
8.20%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.19
Long Trades:
233 (56.55%)
Short Trades:
179 (43.45%)
Profit Factor:
5.06
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
1.28 USD
Average Loss:
-1.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-6.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.33 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
21.13%
Annual Forecast:
256.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.34 USD
Maximal:
27.69 USD (23.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.18% (27.68 USD)
By Equity:
7.40% (33.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|355
|USDJPY
|24
|GBPUSD
|21
|EURJPY
|7
|GBPJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|320
|USDJPY
|15
|GBPUSD
|-9
|EURJPY
|11
|GBPJPY
|0
|EURGBP
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|27K
|USDJPY
|2.4K
|GBPUSD
|-917
|EURJPY
|1.8K
|GBPJPY
|-38
|EURGBP
|1
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.56 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 66
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|1.05 × 59
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|3.00 × 2
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
|3.74 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.67 × 12
|
RoboForex-Pro
|5.00 × 3
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|6.00 × 1
QuantaMental is a rule-based quantitative strategy focused on capital preservation and steady compounding. It is direction-agnostic, maintaining a balanced long/short exposure to exploit market inefficiencies without structural bias.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
284%
4
18K
USD
USD
457
USD
USD
30
0%
412
80%
55%
5.05
0.82
USD
USD
23%
1:500