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Ferry Ferdianto

Quantamental

Ferry Ferdianto
Ferry Ferdianto

Ferry Ferdianto

0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
4 / 18K USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 284%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
412
Profit Trades:
330 (80.09%)
Loss Trades:
82 (19.90%)
Best trade:
13.56 USD
Worst trade:
-14.20 USD
Gross Profit:
420.78 USD (36 985 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83.21 USD (6 210 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (20.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.04 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
54.69%
Max deposit load:
8.20%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.19
Long Trades:
233 (56.55%)
Short Trades:
179 (43.45%)
Profit Factor:
5.06
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
1.28 USD
Average Loss:
-1.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-6.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.33 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
21.13%
Annual Forecast:
256.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.34 USD
Maximal:
27.69 USD (23.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.18% (27.68 USD)
By Equity:
7.40% (33.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 355
USDJPY 24
GBPUSD 21
EURJPY 7
GBPJPY 4
EURGBP 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 320
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD -9
EURJPY 11
GBPJPY 0
EURGBP 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 27K
USDJPY 2.4K
GBPUSD -917
EURJPY 1.8K
GBPJPY -38
EURGBP 1
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.56 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 66
ThreeTrader-Live
1.05 × 59
FPTradingLLC-Live
3.00 × 2
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
3.74 × 43
Exness-MT5Real11
4.67 × 12
RoboForex-Pro
5.00 × 3
Forex.com-Live 536
6.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
QuantaMental is a rule-based quantitative strategy focused on capital preservation and steady compounding. It is direction-agnostic, maintaining a balanced long/short exposure to exploit market inefficiencies without structural bias.
No reviews
2026.07.20 10:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 15:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.28 05:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.28 05:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.28 05:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.28 04:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.28 04:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.28 04:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Quantamental
35 USD per month
284%
4
18K
USD
457
USD
30
0%
412
80%
55%
5.05
0.82
USD
23%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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