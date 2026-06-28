The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.00 × 7 Exness-MT5Real2 0.00 × 5 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 2 GoMarkets-Live 0.64 × 66 ThreeTrader-Live 1.05 × 59 FPTradingLLC-Live 3.00 × 2 GTCGlobalSA-Server 3 3.74 × 43 Exness-MT5Real11 4.67 × 12 RoboForex-Pro 5.00 × 3 Forex.com-Live 536 6.00 × 1 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor