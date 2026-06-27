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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / VampireGold LowRisk
Qun Kong

VampireGold LowRisk

Qun Kong
Qun Kong

Qun Kong

2 topics 2 comments
0 reviews
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 -20%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
445
Profit Trades:
370 (83.14%)
Loss Trades:
75 (16.85%)
Best trade:
19.54 USD
Worst trade:
-149.49 USD
Gross Profit:
665.39 USD (67 850 pips)
Gross Loss:
-783.09 USD (76 652 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (41.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.80 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
10.39%
Max deposit load:
13.46%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.26
Long Trades:
212 (47.64%)
Short Trades:
233 (52.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-0.26 USD
Average Profit:
1.80 USD
Average Loss:
-10.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-21.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-446.34 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-44.41%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117.70 USD
Maximal:
449.09 USD (48.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.77% (449.05 USD)
By Equity:
62.49% (540.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 445
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -118
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -8.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.54 USD
Worst trade: -149 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Same core logic, smaller size & tighter risk. Smoother curve. ~13min avg hold. No overnight.
📊 16-Week Live
Growth +65% | 433 Trades | 83% Win
Profit Factor 1.98 | Max DD 12%
Expected Payoff $1/trade
Min deposit $500. Copy ratio 1:1
⚠️ Past performance ≠ future results.

💬 t.me/VampireLabSignals

No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.07 11:55
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.59% of days out of 116 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.07 03:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 12:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 08:02
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 07:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 01:00
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.06 00:00
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 19:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 18:58
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 00:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 07:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 17:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 14:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.27 03:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register