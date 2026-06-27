Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
445
Profit Trades:
370 (83.14%)
Loss Trades:
75 (16.85%)
Best trade:
19.54 USD
Worst trade:
-149.49 USD
Gross Profit:
665.39 USD (67 850 pips)
Gross Loss:
-783.09 USD (76 652 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (41.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
41.80 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
10.39%
Max deposit load:
13.46%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.26
Long Trades:
212 (47.64%)
Short Trades:
233 (52.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.85
Expected Payoff:
-0.26 USD
Average Profit:
1.80 USD
Average Loss:
-10.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-21.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-446.34 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-44.41%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117.70 USD
Maximal:
449.09 USD (48.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.77% (449.05 USD)
By Equity:
62.49% (540.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|445
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-118
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-8.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.54 USD
Worst trade: -149 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
Same core logic, smaller size & tighter risk. Smoother curve. ~13min avg hold. No overnight.
📊 16-Week Live
Growth +65% | 433 Trades | 83% Win
Profit Factor 1.98 | Max DD 12%
Expected Payoff $1/trade
Min deposit $500. Copy ratio 1:1
⚠️ Past performance ≠ future results.
💬 t.me/VampireLabSignals
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