- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 114
Profit Trades:
1 808 (58.06%)
Loss Trades:
1 306 (41.94%)
Best trade:
776.02 USD
Worst trade:
-687.75 USD
Gross Profit:
169 794.73 USD (1 154 847 pips)
Gross Loss:
-116 136.14 USD (1 059 388 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (2 556.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 053.18 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
25.70%
Max deposit load:
5.54%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
34.31
Long Trades:
1 834 (58.90%)
Short Trades:
1 280 (41.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
17.23 USD
Average Profit:
93.91 USD
Average Loss:
-88.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-217.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 564.07 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
26.28%
Annual Forecast:
318.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 564.07 USD (2.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.26% (1 262.65 USD)
By Equity:
0.85% (495.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2968
|XAGUSD
|106
|NAS100
|37
|USDJPY
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|53K
|XAGUSD
|-35
|NAS100
|32
|USDJPY
|191
|BTCUSD
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|89K
|XAGUSD
|-630
|NAS100
|8.9K
|USDJPY
|570
|BTCUSD
|-2.5K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +776.02 USD
Worst trade: -688 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 556.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -217.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 1
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
|3.00 × 1
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE1
|10.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|12.19 × 59
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 4
|13.00 × 1
|
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
|15.74 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real40
|18.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|19.28 × 18
九章算术数一号 一次一单
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
246%
0
0
USD
USD
62K
USD
USD
30
0%
3 114
58%
26%
1.46
17.23
USD
USD
4%
1:200