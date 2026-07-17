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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Jiuzhangsuanshu
Jin Cheng Han

Jiuzhangsuanshu

Jin Cheng Han
Jin Cheng Han

Jin Cheng Han

0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 246%
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 114
Profit Trades:
1 808 (58.06%)
Loss Trades:
1 306 (41.94%)
Best trade:
776.02 USD
Worst trade:
-687.75 USD
Gross Profit:
169 794.73 USD (1 154 847 pips)
Gross Loss:
-116 136.14 USD (1 059 388 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (2 556.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 053.18 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
25.70%
Max deposit load:
5.54%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
34.31
Long Trades:
1 834 (58.90%)
Short Trades:
1 280 (41.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
17.23 USD
Average Profit:
93.91 USD
Average Loss:
-88.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-217.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 564.07 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
26.28%
Annual Forecast:
318.83%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 564.07 USD (2.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.26% (1 262.65 USD)
By Equity:
0.85% (495.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2968
XAGUSD 106
NAS100 37
USDJPY 2
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 53K
XAGUSD -35
NAS100 32
USDJPY 191
BTCUSD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 89K
XAGUSD -630
NAS100 8.9K
USDJPY 570
BTCUSD -2.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +776.02 USD
Worst trade: -688 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 556.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -217.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 1
GTCGlobalSA-Server 3
3.00 × 1
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE1
10.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
12.19 × 59
GTCGlobalSA-Server 4
13.00 × 1
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
15.74 × 19
Exness-MT5Real40
18.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
19.28 × 18
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
九章算术数一号 一次一单
No reviews
2026.07.17 02:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.17 02:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 02:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.17 02:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.26 16:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.26 16:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.26 16:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Jiuzhangsuanshu
30 USD per month
246%
0
0
USD
62K
USD
30
0%
3 114
58%
26%
1.46
17.23
USD
4%
1:200
Copy

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