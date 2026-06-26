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Sutardi

Jumbo FX

Sutardi
Sutardi

Sutardi

0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 23%
Headway-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
482
Profit Trades:
343 (71.16%)
Loss Trades:
139 (28.84%)
Best trade:
361.92 USD
Worst trade:
-214.02 USD
Gross Profit:
6 955.20 USD (427 291 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 851.53 USD (242 576 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (289.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
457.99 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
95.26%
Max deposit load:
0.68%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
138
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.80
Long Trades:
274 (56.85%)
Short Trades:
208 (43.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
6.44 USD
Average Profit:
20.28 USD
Average Loss:
-27.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-181.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-279.84 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
646.35 USD (3.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.99% (635.58 USD)
By Equity:
8.68% (1 410.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 482
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 185K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +361.92 USD
Worst trade: -214 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +289.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -181.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-Europe.com
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-UK.com
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live4
4.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live16
4.17 × 6
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
TradingProInternational-Live
7.50 × 54
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
8.06 × 82
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Aiprime-Live
10.29 × 52
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.32 × 316
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
17.44 × 184
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
460070 v3

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No reviews
2026.08.03 05:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 01:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.02 23:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.29 00:42
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.06.26 11:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Jumbo FX
50 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
7
100%
482
71%
95%
1.80
6.44
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

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