- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
482
Profit Trades:
343 (71.16%)
Loss Trades:
139 (28.84%)
Best trade:
361.92 USD
Worst trade:
-214.02 USD
Gross Profit:
6 955.20 USD (427 291 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 851.53 USD (242 576 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (289.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
457.99 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
95.26%
Max deposit load:
0.68%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
138
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.80
Long Trades:
274 (56.85%)
Short Trades:
208 (43.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
6.44 USD
Average Profit:
20.28 USD
Average Loss:
-27.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-181.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-279.84 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
646.35 USD (3.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.99% (635.58 USD)
By Equity:
8.68% (1 410.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|482
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|185K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +361.92 USD
Worst trade: -214 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +289.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -181.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-UK.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|4.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|4.17 × 6
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|7.50 × 54
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|8.06 × 82
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Aiprime-Live
|10.29 × 52
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.32 × 316
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|17.44 × 184
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
460070 v3
If you're interested in following this signal, you can use a Cent Account. However, the Expert Advisor (EA) must be installed directly on your trading account.
You have three options:
- Purchase the EA.
- Rent the EA.
- Let us install and manage it for you.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
7
100%
482
71%
95%
1.80
6.44
USD
USD
9%
1:500