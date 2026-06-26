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Maurice Prang

ICONIC KYBERNETIC AI

Maurice Prang
Maurice Prang

Maurice Prang

5 (2)
About ICONIC.FX
ICONIC.FX is a technology firm specializing in AI-powered trading software and structured copytrading solutions. Our core technologies - Iconic Neurocore AI™- continuously analyze market behavior and adapt execution logic in real-time.
9 products 4 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 15%
VantageMarkets-Live 6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
138
Profit Trades:
118 (85.50%)
Loss Trades:
20 (14.49%)
Best trade:
26.96 USD
Worst trade:
-43.61 USD
Gross Profit:
446.54 USD (522 740 pips)
Gross Loss:
-319.41 USD (252 638 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (98.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.04 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
6.01%
Max deposit load:
3.98%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.05
Long Trades:
85 (61.59%)
Short Trades:
53 (38.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
0.92 USD
Average Profit:
3.78 USD
Average Loss:
-15.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.61 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.49 USD
Maximal:
62.09 USD (13.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.41% (54.79 USD)
By Equity:
4.23% (42.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 90
XAUUSD 48
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 175
XAUUSD -47
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 272K
XAUUSD -2.1K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.96 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
Tickmill-Live
4.67 × 3
VantageMarkets-Live 6
16.14 × 176
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

ICONIC KYBERNETIC AI — OMNI-NEXUS CYBERNETIC CORE

Fully automated algorithmic trading on Bitcoin and Gold. Performance fee only. No profit, no fee.

This signal runs the ICONIC KYBERNETIC AI Expert Advisor live on a dedicated VPS, 24 hours a day. The system trades BTCUSD and XAUUSD simultaneously using a four-technology cognitive architecture that treats both markets as a single causally linked system. Every entry, exit, stop, and position size is determined algorithmically. There is no manual discretion.

STRATEGY

The system identifies structural zones on both instruments and places pending orders at key price levels: previous day highs and lows, support and resistance zones, and detected order blocks. Before any entry is activated, five filters must pass simultaneously: a causal gate measuring directed information flow between BTC and Gold via Transfer Entropy, trend alignment on H1 and H4, an ATR volatility filter, a spread quality check, and a reinforcement learning AI that can veto any entry its confidence rating deems insufficient. When all five conditions align, the order executes with a predefined stop loss, a minimum 1.4:1 take profit, automatic break-even at 0.5R, and an incremental trailing stop.

High-impact news events are filtered automatically via MetaTrader 5's native economic calendar. The system pauses 30 minutes before each event and resumes 15 minutes after.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Every trade opens with a hard stop loss. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. Risk per trade is a fixed percentage of current equity. The portfolio layer enforces three drawdown tiers across both instruments combined: at 1.5% intraday drawdown both engines reduce sizing, at 3.0% no new positions open, and at 5.0% all trades close immediately with a 3-hour suspension before resuming. Maximum combined open risk across both engines is capped at 3.5% of equity at any moment.

FEE MODEL — NO PROFIT, NO FEE

There is no monthly subscription. Performance fees apply exclusively to net new equity above your previous high water mark. If the signal draws down and then recovers, no fee applies until all losses are recovered and a new equity high is reached. You only pay when you profit. Capital is never locked and you can unsubscribe at any time.

ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD (1,000 USD or above recommended for full functionality across both engines)
  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended
  • Spread: as low as possible — raw or zero spread ECN accounts preferred; wide spreads reduce copied performance
  • Commission: zero preferred — if charged, maximum 4 USD per standard lot round turn on both instruments
  • Required symbols: BTCUSD and XAUUSD must both be available at your broker
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted trade management

RISK NOTICE

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Bitcoin and Gold involves substantial risk of capital loss. Drawdown periods are a normal part of any algorithmic strategy. Copied performance on your account may differ from the signal account due to differences in broker spread, commission, execution speed, and leverage. Only subscribe with capital you can afford to lose entirely.

No reviews
2026.07.04 00:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.29 13:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.28 17:38
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.28 06:30
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.28 06:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.28 06:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.28 05:30
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.28 05:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.28 05:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.26 18:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 18:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 11:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.26 11:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.26 11:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ICONIC KYBERNETIC AI
50 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
986
USD
6
100%
138
85%
6%
1.39
0.92
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.