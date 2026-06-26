ICONIC KYBERNETIC AI — OMNI-NEXUS CYBERNETIC CORE

Fully automated algorithmic trading on Bitcoin and Gold. Performance fee only. No profit, no fee.

This signal runs the ICONIC KYBERNETIC AI Expert Advisor live on a dedicated VPS, 24 hours a day. The system trades BTCUSD and XAUUSD simultaneously using a four-technology cognitive architecture that treats both markets as a single causally linked system. Every entry, exit, stop, and position size is determined algorithmically. There is no manual discretion.

STRATEGY

The system identifies structural zones on both instruments and places pending orders at key price levels: previous day highs and lows, support and resistance zones, and detected order blocks. Before any entry is activated, five filters must pass simultaneously: a causal gate measuring directed information flow between BTC and Gold via Transfer Entropy, trend alignment on H1 and H4, an ATR volatility filter, a spread quality check, and a reinforcement learning AI that can veto any entry its confidence rating deems insufficient. When all five conditions align, the order executes with a predefined stop loss, a minimum 1.4:1 take profit, automatic break-even at 0.5R, and an incremental trailing stop.

High-impact news events are filtered automatically via MetaTrader 5's native economic calendar. The system pauses 30 minutes before each event and resumes 15 minutes after.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Every trade opens with a hard stop loss. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. Risk per trade is a fixed percentage of current equity. The portfolio layer enforces three drawdown tiers across both instruments combined: at 1.5% intraday drawdown both engines reduce sizing, at 3.0% no new positions open, and at 5.0% all trades close immediately with a 3-hour suspension before resuming. Maximum combined open risk across both engines is capped at 3.5% of equity at any moment.

FEE MODEL — NO PROFIT, NO FEE

There is no monthly subscription. Performance fees apply exclusively to net new equity above your previous high water mark. If the signal draws down and then recovers, no fee applies until all losses are recovered and a new equity high is reached. You only pay when you profit. Capital is never locked and you can unsubscribe at any time.

ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS

Minimum balance: 500 USD (1,000 USD or above recommended for full functionality across both engines)

(1,000 USD or above recommended for full functionality across both engines) Leverage: 1:500 recommended

recommended Spread: as low as possible — raw or zero spread ECN accounts preferred; wide spreads reduce copied performance

— raw or zero spread ECN accounts preferred; wide spreads reduce copied performance Commission: zero preferred — if charged, maximum 4 USD per standard lot round turn on both instruments

— if charged, maximum 4 USD per standard lot round turn on both instruments Required symbols: BTCUSD and XAUUSD must both be available at your broker

must both be available at your broker Platform: MetaTrader 5 only

VPS recommended for uninterrupted trade management

RISK NOTICE

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading Bitcoin and Gold involves substantial risk of capital loss. Drawdown periods are a normal part of any algorithmic strategy. Copied performance on your account may differ from the signal account due to differences in broker spread, commission, execution speed, and leverage. Only subscribe with capital you can afford to lose entirely.