- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
690
Profit Trades:
437 (63.33%)
Loss Trades:
253 (36.67%)
Best trade:
112.86 EUR
Worst trade:
-86.06 EUR
Gross Profit:
6 477.86 EUR (597 913 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 668.48 EUR (416 048 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (552.03 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
552.03 EUR (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
69.08%
Max deposit load:
94.55%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.93
Long Trades:
341 (49.42%)
Short Trades:
349 (50.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
2.62 EUR
Average Profit:
14.82 EUR
Average Loss:
-18.45 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-540.27 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-540.27 EUR (15)
Monthly growth:
2.63%
Annual Forecast:
31.91%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
572.07 EUR
Maximal:
939.76 EUR (17.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.17% (939.08 EUR)
By Equity:
7.93% (299.18 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|398
|AUDCAD
|269
|GDAXI
|13
|WS30
|5
|NDX
|3
|SP500
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|AUDCAD
|828
|GDAXI
|-182
|WS30
|-207
|NDX
|53
|SP500
|-50
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|173K
|AUDCAD
|12K
|GDAXI
|-4.1K
|WS30
|-899
|NDX
|1.9K
|SP500
|-283
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +112.86 EUR
Worst trade: -86 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +552.03 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -540.27 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.33 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.37 × 2948
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.53 × 43
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.50 × 18
It's running a combination of 2 EA, non correlated. One on Gold, and one on AUDCAD.
What's in a name ? MoonDancing, going to the moon and dance in profit over there.
Differentiate your portfolio, that's the reason of choosing 2 EA's on my own personal account.
Only after 31 weeks I dare to let this signal made available, I wanted to be sure it was able to make profit.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
57%
0
0
USD
USD
3.9K
EUR
EUR
37
99%
690
63%
69%
1.38
2.62
EUR
EUR
25%
1:200