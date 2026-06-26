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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Moondancing
Dany Steyaert

Moondancing

Dany Steyaert
Dany Steyaert

Dany Steyaert

2 topics 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 57%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
690
Profit Trades:
437 (63.33%)
Loss Trades:
253 (36.67%)
Best trade:
112.86 EUR
Worst trade:
-86.06 EUR
Gross Profit:
6 477.86 EUR (597 913 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 668.48 EUR (416 048 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (552.03 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
552.03 EUR (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
69.08%
Max deposit load:
94.55%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.93
Long Trades:
341 (49.42%)
Short Trades:
349 (50.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
2.62 EUR
Average Profit:
14.82 EUR
Average Loss:
-18.45 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-540.27 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-540.27 EUR (15)
Monthly growth:
2.63%
Annual Forecast:
31.91%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
572.07 EUR
Maximal:
939.76 EUR (17.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.17% (939.08 EUR)
By Equity:
7.93% (299.18 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 398
AUDCAD 269
GDAXI 13
WS30 5
NDX 3
SP500 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
AUDCAD 828
GDAXI -182
WS30 -207
NDX 53
SP500 -50
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 173K
AUDCAD 12K
GDAXI -4.1K
WS30 -899
NDX 1.9K
SP500 -283
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +112.86 EUR
Worst trade: -86 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +552.03 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -540.27 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.33 × 12
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.37 × 2948
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.53 × 43
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
RoboForex-Pro
4.50 × 18
12 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

It's running a combination of 2 EA, non correlated. One on Gold, and one on AUDCAD.

What's in a name ? MoonDancing, going to the moon and dance in profit over there.

Differentiate your portfolio, that's the reason of choosing 2 EA's on my own personal account.

Only after 31 weeks I dare to let this signal made available, I wanted to be sure it was able to make profit.

No reviews
2026.06.26 08:00
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.88% of days out of 213 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Moondancing
30 USD per month
57%
0
0
USD
3.9K
EUR
37
99%
690
63%
69%
1.38
2.62
EUR
25%
1:200
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