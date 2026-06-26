It's running a combination of 2 EA, non correlated. One on Gold, and one on AUDCAD.

What's in a name ? MoonDancing, going to the moon and dance in profit over there.

Differentiate your portfolio, that's the reason of choosing 2 EA's on my own personal account.

Only after 31 weeks I dare to let this signal made available, I wanted to be sure it was able to make profit.