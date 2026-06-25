- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
297
Profit Trades:
157 (52.86%)
Loss Trades:
140 (47.14%)
Best trade:
66.41 USD
Worst trade:
-56.02 USD
Gross Profit:
2 767.79 USD (279 289 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 507.60 USD (248 255 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (43.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
249.28 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
98.70%
Max deposit load:
8.55%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
144 (48.48%)
Short Trades:
153 (51.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
17.63 USD
Average Loss:
-17.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-65.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-102.93 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-8.55%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.94 USD
Maximal:
321.92 USD (34.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.67% (321.92 USD)
By Equity:
7.31% (47.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|297
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|260
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +66.41 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
52%
0
0
USD
USD
750
USD
USD
10
82%
297
52%
99%
1.10
0.88
USD
USD
35%
1:200