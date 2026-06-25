SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / THE DICTATOR
Hamsi Sukarman

THE DICTATOR

Hamsi Sukarman
Hamsi Sukarman

Hamsi Sukarman

0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 52%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
297
Profit Trades:
157 (52.86%)
Loss Trades:
140 (47.14%)
Best trade:
66.41 USD
Worst trade:
-56.02 USD
Gross Profit:
2 767.79 USD (279 289 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 507.60 USD (248 255 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (43.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
249.28 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
98.70%
Max deposit load:
8.55%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
144 (48.48%)
Short Trades:
153 (51.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
17.63 USD
Average Loss:
-17.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-65.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-102.93 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-8.55%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.94 USD
Maximal:
321.92 USD (34.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.67% (321.92 USD)
By Equity:
7.31% (47.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 297
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 260
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 31K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +66.41 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
209 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 11:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 04:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.23 15:23
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.77% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 14:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.23 05:15
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.77% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 04:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 06:37
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.12 23:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 01:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 20:34
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.30 00:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.26 10:00
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.26 10:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.25 23:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.25 23:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
THE DICTATOR
30 USD per month
52%
0
0
USD
750
USD
10
82%
297
52%
99%
1.10
0.88
USD
35%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.