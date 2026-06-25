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Vadym Slobodeniuk

Ostrov

Vadym Slobodeniuk
Vadym Slobodeniuk

Vadym Slobodeniuk

​Official Telegram channel for my trading signal Ostrov: https://t.me/Ostrov_signal
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
RoboForex-ECN
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
56
Profit Trades:
48 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
8 (14.29%)
Best trade:
5.99 USD
Worst trade:
-3.44 USD
Gross Profit:
82.96 USD (7 762 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.99 USD (863 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (36.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.00 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.81
Trading activity:
81.09%
Max deposit load:
12.15%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
18.88
Long Trades:
11 (19.64%)
Short Trades:
45 (80.36%)
Profit Factor:
6.92
Expected Payoff:
1.27 USD
Average Profit:
1.73 USD
Average Loss:
-1.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.74 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.24%
Algo trading:
17%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.05 USD
Maximal:
3.76 USD (0.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.89% (3.78 USD)
By Equity:
6.74% (27.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 53
AUDCAD 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 71
AUDCAD 0
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 6.9K
AUDCAD 2
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.99 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.22 × 18
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
Exness-MT5Real12
0.41 × 66
Exness-MT5Real7
0.46 × 493
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
Exness-MT5Real3
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.63 × 4100
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.76 × 200
Exness-MT5Real8
0.78 × 196
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.90 × 218
FusionMarkets-Live
0.92 × 39
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
72 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

* **Broker Choice (Critical):** For precise copying with minimal ping, no execution delays, and zero slippage, please register your trading account with my broker using this official link:in my profile. Trading on the same server guarantees perfect synchronization of our results.


Done, Vadyxa! Here is the professional English version of your signal description, sharp and highly appealing to international investors on MQL5.

​🏝️

​🛡 Signal Name: Island

About the Signal:

Welcome! This signal is the result of a hybrid trading system that combines the precision of manual analysis with the iron discipline of algorithmic control. The main trading instrument is EURUSD.

​My philosophy: capital preservation is far more important than aggressive account growth.

⚙️ How the Strategy Works (Hybrid Approach):

The low automation percentage in the statistics (21%) is due to the fact that all initial entries and the order grid itself are built exclusively manually based on a thorough analysis of higher timeframes (H4, D1) and the fundamental background. I do not trust a blind algorithm to choose the market direction and calculate levels.

​However, once the grid is placed in the market, a custom-built MQL5 Assistant takes over its safety and mathematics (this proprietary trading assistant can also be downloaded in the Market). It handles two key functions:

  • Auto-recovery (Cyclicity): As soon as one of the grid orders closes by Take Profit, the Assistant instantly restores a pending order at the exact same level. This allows for continuous profit collection on local pullbacks and flat markets, turning a single level into an endless source of profit.
  • Strict Risk Control: The Assistant monitors the account status 24/5 and protects the deposit from force majeure events (more details below).

🛡 Risk Management (Why this account is safe):

The main fear in grid trading is a relentless trend without pullbacks and a blown deposit. Here, this risk is mathematically eliminated.

A strict algorithmic safety fuse is built into the Assistant:

  • ​The system never sits out catastrophic drawdowns.
  • ​Upon reaching a floating Equity drawdown of 11%, the Assistant automatically closes the very first (the oldest and furthest) grid order.
  • ​This instantly relieves the margin load, reduces the drawdown, and allows the account to "breathe", leaving the lower orders in the market to turn a profit on the reversal.

📊 Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Minimum deposit: from $100 (recommended $400+ for ideal copy proportion).
  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher (for comfortable margin maintenance).
  • Copy settings: I recommend copying 90-95% of the balance without setting additional strict stop-losses on your side, so as not to break the built-in mathematics of the Assistant

No reviews
2026.07.10 08:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.30 07:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.30 06:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.25 23:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.25 23:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.25 18:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 18:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 18:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.25 18:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.25 18:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ostrov
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
420
USD
6
17%
56
85%
81%
6.91
1.27
USD
7%
1:200
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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