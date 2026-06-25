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Done, Vadyxa! Here is the professional English version of your signal description, sharp and highly appealing to international investors on MQL5.

​🏝️

​🛡 Signal Name: Island

​About the Signal:

Welcome! This signal is the result of a hybrid trading system that combines the precision of manual analysis with the iron discipline of algorithmic control. The main trading instrument is EURUSD.

​My philosophy: capital preservation is far more important than aggressive account growth.

​⚙️ How the Strategy Works (Hybrid Approach):

The low automation percentage in the statistics (21%) is due to the fact that all initial entries and the order grid itself are built exclusively manually based on a thorough analysis of higher timeframes (H4, D1) and the fundamental background. I do not trust a blind algorithm to choose the market direction and calculate levels.

​However, once the grid is placed in the market, a custom-built MQL5 Assistant takes over its safety and mathematics (this proprietary trading assistant can also be downloaded in the Market). It handles two key functions:

​ Auto-recovery (Cyclicity): As soon as one of the grid orders closes by Take Profit, the Assistant instantly restores a pending order at the exact same level. This allows for continuous profit collection on local pullbacks and flat markets, turning a single level into an endless source of profit.

As soon as one of the grid orders closes by Take Profit, the Assistant instantly restores a pending order at the exact same level. This allows for continuous profit collection on local pullbacks and flat markets, turning a single level into an endless source of profit. ​Strict Risk Control: The Assistant monitors the account status 24/5 and protects the deposit from force majeure events (more details below).

​🛡 Risk Management (Why this account is safe):

The main fear in grid trading is a relentless trend without pullbacks and a blown deposit. Here, this risk is mathematically eliminated.

A strict algorithmic safety fuse is built into the Assistant:

​The system never sits out catastrophic drawdowns.

​Upon reaching a floating Equity drawdown of 11% , the Assistant automatically closes the very first (the oldest and furthest) grid order .

, the Assistant automatically . ​This instantly relieves the margin load, reduces the drawdown, and allows the account to "breathe", leaving the lower orders in the market to turn a profit on the reversal.

​📊 Recommendations for Subscribers: