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Adriano Jorge De Souza Andrade

WIN MINER GOLD

Adriano Jorge De Souza Andrade
Adriano Jorge De Souza Andrade

Adriano Jorge De Souza Andrade

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
222
Profit Trades:
187 (84.23%)
Loss Trades:
35 (15.77%)
Best trade:
90.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-280.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
5 970.00 BRL (29 850 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 027.00 BRL (25 135 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (1 337.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 337.00 BRL (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
11.63%
Max deposit load:
3.79%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.09
Long Trades:
84 (37.84%)
Short Trades:
138 (62.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
4.25 BRL
Average Profit:
31.93 BRL
Average Loss:
-143.63 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-353.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-353.00 BRL (2)
Monthly growth:
28.49%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
867.00 BRL
Maximal:
867.00 BRL (17.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.34% (867.00 BRL)
By Equity:
7.17% (316.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINQ26 222
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINQ26 416
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINQ26 4.7K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +90.00 BRL
Worst trade: -280 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 337.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -353.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.06 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 17:58
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 17:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 14:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 13:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 16:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 19:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 14:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 13:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 16:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.17 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 16:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 15:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WIN MINER GOLD
50 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
5K
BRL
7
99%
222
84%
12%
1.18
4.25
BRL
17%
1:1
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