- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 052
Profit Trades:
738 (70.15%)
Loss Trades:
314 (29.85%)
Best trade:
153.12 USD
Worst trade:
-25.83 USD
Gross Profit:
2 800.82 USD (90 548 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 077.90 USD (64 790 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (16.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
190.43 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
95.62%
Max deposit load:
36.83%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
167
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.17
Long Trades:
503 (47.81%)
Short Trades:
549 (52.19%)
Profit Factor:
2.60
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
3.80 USD
Average Loss:
-3.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-113.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-113.57 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
76.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
113.57 USD (4.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.39% (62.20 USD)
By Equity:
37.85% (924.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|264
|EURUSD
|199
|AUDCAD
|179
|USDCHF
|173
|AUDUSD
|166
|CADCHF
|71
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|480
|EURUSD
|367
|AUDCAD
|192
|USDCHF
|311
|AUDUSD
|211
|CADCHF
|162
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|2.8K
|EURUSD
|5.6K
|AUDCAD
|5.6K
|USDCHF
|3.7K
|AUDUSD
|8K
|CADCHF
|51
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +153.12 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -113.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.18 × 210
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 45
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.27 × 64
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.75 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|1.80 × 1748
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|2.22 × 4206
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|2.36 × 2090
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.79 × 162
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
133%
0
0
USD
USD
5.9K
USD
USD
7
100%
1 052
70%
96%
2.59
1.64
USD
USD
38%
1:500