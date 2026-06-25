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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / KS Fx 2
Pak Yam Ng

KS Fx 2

Pak Yam Ng
Pak Yam Ng

Pak Yam Ng

0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 133%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 052
Profit Trades:
738 (70.15%)
Loss Trades:
314 (29.85%)
Best trade:
153.12 USD
Worst trade:
-25.83 USD
Gross Profit:
2 800.82 USD (90 548 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 077.90 USD (64 790 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (16.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
190.43 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
95.62%
Max deposit load:
36.83%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
167
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.17
Long Trades:
503 (47.81%)
Short Trades:
549 (52.19%)
Profit Factor:
2.60
Expected Payoff:
1.64 USD
Average Profit:
3.80 USD
Average Loss:
-3.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-113.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-113.57 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
76.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
113.57 USD (4.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.39% (62.20 USD)
By Equity:
37.85% (924.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 264
EURUSD 199
AUDCAD 179
USDCHF 173
AUDUSD 166
CADCHF 71
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 480
EURUSD 367
AUDCAD 192
USDCHF 311
AUDUSD 211
CADCHF 162
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 2.8K
EURUSD 5.6K
AUDCAD 5.6K
USDCHF 3.7K
AUDUSD 8K
CADCHF 51
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +153.12 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -113.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.18 × 210
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 45
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.27 × 64
RoboForex-Pro-3
0.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real6
0.75 × 20
RoboForex-Pro-4
1.80 × 1748
RoboForex-Pro-5
2.22 × 4206
RoboForex-Pro-6
2.36 × 2090
VantageInternational-Live 9
3.79 × 162
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.07.26 01:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.17 17:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.14 12:42
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.14 12:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 01:56
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.25 17:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.25 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.25 15:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.25 14:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.25 13:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.25 11:46
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.25 11:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.25 09:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 09:44
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 09:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.25 09:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.25 09:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
KS Fx 2
30 USD per month
133%
0
0
USD
5.9K
USD
7
100%
1 052
70%
96%
2.59
1.64
USD
38%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.