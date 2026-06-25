- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
64
Profit Trades:
54 (84.37%)
Loss Trades:
10 (15.63%)
Best trade:
33.92 USD
Worst trade:
-48.18 USD
Gross Profit:
475.17 USD (47 498 pips)
Gross Loss:
-338.57 USD (33 851 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (124.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.52 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
22.18%
Max deposit load:
46.33%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
32 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
32 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
2.13 USD
Average Profit:
8.80 USD
Average Loss:
-33.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-67.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.43 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
20.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
133.11 USD (66.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.03% (133.11 USD)
By Equity:
35.86% (24.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|64
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|137
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.92 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +124.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.47 × 43
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.54 × 37
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.75 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.78 × 97
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 3097
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.12 × 786
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.62 × 130
|
PrimesFX-Server
|1.80 × 89
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|2.08 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.44 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.90 × 157
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.16 × 929
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
375 USD per month
273%
0
0
USD
USD
187
USD
USD
7
100%
64
84%
22%
1.40
2.13
USD
USD
66%
1:200