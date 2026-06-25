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Sathit Sukhirun

Dynamic liquidity intelligence Robo50

Sathit Sukhirun
Sathit Sukhirun

Sathit Sukhirun

4.3 (14)
26 products 18 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 375 USD per month
growth since 2026 273%
RoboForex-Pro
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
64
Profit Trades:
54 (84.37%)
Loss Trades:
10 (15.63%)
Best trade:
33.92 USD
Worst trade:
-48.18 USD
Gross Profit:
475.17 USD (47 498 pips)
Gross Loss:
-338.57 USD (33 851 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (124.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
124.52 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
22.18%
Max deposit load:
46.33%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
32 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
32 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
2.13 USD
Average Profit:
8.80 USD
Average Loss:
-33.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-67.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.43 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
20.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
133.11 USD (66.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.03% (133.11 USD)
By Equity:
35.86% (24.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 64
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 137
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.92 USD
Worst trade: -48 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +124.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
CloverMarket-Online
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.40 × 10
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.47 × 43
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.54 × 37
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.75 × 53
Exness-MT5Real12
0.78 × 97
RoboForex-ECN
0.97 × 3097
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.12 × 786
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.62 × 130
PrimesFX-Server
1.80 × 89
AUSCommercial-Live
2.08 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.44 × 138
Exness-MT5Real
2.90 × 157
Exness-MT5Real7
4.16 × 929
30 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 14:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.02 23:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.31 08:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.28 04:01
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.21 05:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.21 04:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.15 05:51
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:1000
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 14:52
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.29 14:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 10:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.25 13:48
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.25 13:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.25 13:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.25 07:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 07:44
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 07:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.25 07:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.25 07:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dynamic liquidity intelligence Robo50
375 USD per month
273%
0
0
USD
187
USD
7
100%
64
84%
22%
1.40
2.13
USD
66%
1:200
Copy

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