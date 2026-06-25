- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
261
Profit Trades:
187 (71.64%)
Loss Trades:
74 (28.35%)
Best trade:
5 029.36 USD
Worst trade:
-2 387.86 USD
Gross Profit:
42 272.74 USD (130 525 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 562.39 USD (91 822 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (6 758.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 349.47 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
7.59%
Max deposit load:
110.39%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.21
Long Trades:
159 (60.92%)
Short Trades:
102 (39.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
21.88 USD
Average Profit:
226.06 USD
Average Loss:
-494.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-19 360.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 360.80 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
2.40%
Annual Forecast:
29.10%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 000.86 USD
Maximal:
27 191.66 USD (22.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.42% (27 175.28 USD)
By Equity:
13.04% (15 792.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|255
|AUDCAD
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.3K
|AUDCAD
|-582
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|40K
|AUDCAD
|-1.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 029.36 USD
Worst trade: -2 388 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 758.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19 360.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.33 × 12
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.37 × 2196
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.53 × 43
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.50 × 18
Multiple Bot trading system
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
106K
USD
USD
14
92%
261
71%
8%
1.15
21.88
USD
USD
22%
1:200