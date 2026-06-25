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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Fydblock
Munafar Akeel Aashath

Fydblock

Munafar Akeel Aashath
Munafar Akeel Aashath

Munafar Akeel Aashath

With over 20 years of combined trading and development experience, our team has crafted one of the most refined Expert Advisors available for MetaTrader 4 and 5.
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
261
Profit Trades:
187 (71.64%)
Loss Trades:
74 (28.35%)
Best trade:
5 029.36 USD
Worst trade:
-2 387.86 USD
Gross Profit:
42 272.74 USD (130 525 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 562.39 USD (91 822 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (6 758.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 349.47 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
7.59%
Max deposit load:
110.39%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.21
Long Trades:
159 (60.92%)
Short Trades:
102 (39.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
21.88 USD
Average Profit:
226.06 USD
Average Loss:
-494.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-19 360.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 360.80 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
2.40%
Annual Forecast:
29.10%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 000.86 USD
Maximal:
27 191.66 USD (22.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.42% (27 175.28 USD)
By Equity:
13.04% (15 792.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 255
AUDCAD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.3K
AUDCAD -582
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 40K
AUDCAD -1.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 029.36 USD
Worst trade: -2 388 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 758.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19 360.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.33 × 12
Darwinex-Live
0.37 × 2196
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.53 × 43
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
RoboForex-Pro
4.50 × 18
12 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Multiple Bot trading system
No reviews
2026.08.05 14:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 07:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 13:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.10 19:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 23:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.06 09:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 08:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.01 20:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.61% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 20:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.25 05:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.25 05:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.25 04:42
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.25 04:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.25 04:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fydblock
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
106K
USD
14
92%
261
71%
8%
1.15
21.88
USD
22%
1:200
Copy

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