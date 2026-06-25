- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
127 (78.39%)
Loss Trades:
35 (21.60%)
Best trade:
4.35 USD
Worst trade:
-28.78 USD
Gross Profit:
75.33 USD (781 740 pips)
Gross Loss:
-103.74 USD (839 171 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (2.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.19 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
0.44%
Max deposit load:
85.54%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
85 (52.47%)
Short Trades:
77 (47.53%)
Profit Factor:
0.73
Expected Payoff:
-0.18 USD
Average Profit:
0.59 USD
Average Loss:
-2.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-73.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.91 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-6.64%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
28.41 USD
Maximal:
73.91 USD (30.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.54% (73.91 USD)
By Equity:
15.40% (78.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BVSPX
|162
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BVSPX
|-28
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BVSPX
|-57K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.35 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -73.91 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InfinoxLimited-MT5Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Sinal do Ativo Brasileiro IBOV, B3; Bot que opera no modo scalper utra-rápido, com mínimo de exposição possível.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-5%
0
0
USD
USD
0
USD
USD
7
97%
162
78%
0%
0.72
-0.18
USD
USD
15%
1:500