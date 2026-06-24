Gold EMA Cross is a signal focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), based on a trend-following strategy using moving average crossovers.

The signal is primarily executed by an Expert Advisor. However, during periods of high volatility, major economic events, or for risk management purposes, manual intervention may occasionally occur to protect capital or close positions earlier when necessary. Therefore, the percentage of automated trading may vary over time.

Features:

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Trend-following strategy

No Martingale

No Grid

Continuous risk management

The objective is to prioritize consistency and risk control rather than maintaining a fully automated approach. As with any financial investment, profits are not guaranteed, and past performance does not guarantee future results.