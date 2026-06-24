- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|122
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|726
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|61K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FotMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Gold EMA Cross is a signal focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), based on a trend-following strategy using moving average crossovers.
The signal is primarily executed by an Expert Advisor. However, during periods of high volatility, major economic events, or for risk management purposes, manual intervention may occasionally occur to protect capital or close positions earlier when necessary. Therefore, the percentage of automated trading may vary over time.
Features:
- Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Trend-following strategy
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- Continuous risk management
The objective is to prioritize consistency and risk control rather than maintaining a fully automated approach. As with any financial investment, profits are not guaranteed, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
USD
USD
USD