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Patrik Camara Brabo

Gold C M

Patrik Camara Brabo
Patrik Camara Brabo

Patrik Camara Brabo

0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 96%
FotMarkets-Server
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
56 (45.90%)
Loss Trades:
66 (54.10%)
Best trade:
154.04 USD
Worst trade:
-80.74 USD
Gross Profit:
1 936.88 USD (144 513 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 210.48 USD (83 200 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (136.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
187.96 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
65.83%
Max deposit load:
21.80%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.08
Long Trades:
64 (52.46%)
Short Trades:
58 (47.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
5.95 USD
Average Profit:
34.59 USD
Average Loss:
-18.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-310.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-310.32 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
36.30%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.50 USD
Maximal:
349.32 USD (30.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.30% (349.32 USD)
By Equity:
11.08% (145.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 726
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 61K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +154.04 USD
Worst trade: -81 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +136.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -310.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FotMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold EMA Cross is a signal focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), based on a trend-following strategy using moving average crossovers.

The signal is primarily executed by an Expert Advisor. However, during periods of high volatility, major economic events, or for risk management purposes, manual intervention may occasionally occur to protect capital or close positions earlier when necessary. Therefore, the percentage of automated trading may vary over time.

Features:

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Trend-following strategy
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • Continuous risk management

The objective is to prioritize consistency and risk control rather than maintaining a fully automated approach. As with any financial investment, profits are not guaranteed, and past performance does not guarantee future results.


No reviews
2026.07.29 19:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 18:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 02:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.26 22:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 00:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 02:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.16 02:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 12:55
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.15 12:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.15 02:49
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.15 02:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 12:42
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.14 12:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 02:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.30 01:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.24 23:38
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.24 23:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 23:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold C M
40 USD per month
96%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
7
41%
122
45%
66%
1.60
5.95
USD
30%
1:100
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