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Chen Jia Qi

Gold House Adaptive Mode High Risk Set

Chen Jia Qi
Chen Jia Qi

Chen Jia Qi

4 (271)
5 products 8 signals 2 topics 3 comments
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 -36%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
65 (47.44%)
Loss Trades:
72 (52.55%)
Best trade:
138.92 USD
Worst trade:
-117.08 USD
Gross Profit:
2 711.11 USD (704 908 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 662.23 USD (452 732 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (900.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
900.97 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
3.29%
Max deposit load:
12.58%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
17 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
71 (51.82%)
Short Trades:
66 (48.18%)
Profit Factor:
0.74
Expected Payoff:
-6.94 USD
Average Profit:
41.71 USD
Average Loss:
-50.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-694.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-989.32 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-52.14%
Algo trading:
51%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 399.45 USD
Maximal:
2 304.54 USD (79.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
64.62% (2 303.66 USD)
By Equity:
10.41% (187.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDz 137
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDz -951
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDz 252K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +138.92 USD
Worst trade: -117 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +900.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -694.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.24 00:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 04:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 04:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.21 08:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 04:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 03:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 01:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 01:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.24 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold House Adaptive Mode High Risk Set
999 USD per month
-36%
0
0
USD
2.3K
USD
8
51%
137
47%
3%
0.74
-6.94
USD
65%
1:500
Copy

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