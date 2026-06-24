- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
258
Profit Trades:
172 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
86 (33.33%)
Best trade:
124.21 USD
Worst trade:
-70.89 USD
Gross Profit:
1 481.36 USD (318 215 pips)
Gross Loss:
-892.40 USD (307 907 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (114.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
340.33 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
72.70%
Max deposit load:
8.55%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.69
Long Trades:
130 (50.39%)
Short Trades:
128 (49.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
2.28 USD
Average Profit:
8.61 USD
Average Loss:
-10.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-76.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.22 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
33.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.21 USD
Maximal:
218.99 USD (17.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.49% (219.19 USD)
By Equity:
6.60% (78.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pro
|188
|USTEC.pro
|41
|EURUSD.pro
|17
|US30.pro
|10
|CHFJPY.pro
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.pro
|609
|USTEC.pro
|-1
|EURUSD.pro
|-1
|US30.pro
|-6
|CHFJPY.pro
|-12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.pro
|47K
|USTEC.pro
|21K
|EURUSD.pro
|245
|US30.pro
|-56K
|CHFJPY.pro
|-1.9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +124.21 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +114.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXTRADING.com-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
VS Small Portfolio System.
This is my new Portfolio designed for small money Min is 500 usd, or from 1k for lower DD.
Each order with sl, no Martingale, no Grid.
Better to use same broker to copy , if u have no FXT account , you can register here.
Or u can use FXT copy function on same server , the signal name is : VS Small Portfolio
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
59%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
7
100%
258
66%
73%
1.65
2.28
USD
USD
17%
1:500