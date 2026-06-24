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Qi Kai Fan

VS Small Portfolio FXT 1k

Qi Kai Fan
Qi Kai Fan

Qi Kai Fan

3.5 (2)
Hello everyone, nice to meet you all FX trading enthusiasts here in the mql5 community.
I have posted a certain number of signals, some of which are just for the convenience of my management. For example, some accounts with a leverage of 1000 cannot be followed due to system restrictions.
1 product 24 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 59%
FXTRADING.com-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
258
Profit Trades:
172 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
86 (33.33%)
Best trade:
124.21 USD
Worst trade:
-70.89 USD
Gross Profit:
1 481.36 USD (318 215 pips)
Gross Loss:
-892.40 USD (307 907 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (114.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
340.33 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
72.70%
Max deposit load:
8.55%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.69
Long Trades:
130 (50.39%)
Short Trades:
128 (49.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
2.28 USD
Average Profit:
8.61 USD
Average Loss:
-10.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-76.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-76.22 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
33.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.21 USD
Maximal:
218.99 USD (17.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.49% (219.19 USD)
By Equity:
6.60% (78.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 188
USTEC.pro 41
EURUSD.pro 17
US30.pro 10
CHFJPY.pro 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 609
USTEC.pro -1
EURUSD.pro -1
US30.pro -6
CHFJPY.pro -12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 47K
USTEC.pro 21K
EURUSD.pro 245
US30.pro -56K
CHFJPY.pro -1.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +124.21 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +114.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXTRADING.com-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

VS Small Portfolio System. 


This  is my new Portfolio designed for small money  Min is 500 usd, or from 1k for lower DD.

Each order with sl, no Martingale, no Grid.


Better to use same broker to copy , if u have no FXT account , you can register here.

Or u can use FXT copy function on same server ,  the signal name is :   VS Small Portfolio


No reviews
2026.08.07 08:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 13:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 01:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.24 18:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.24 16:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.24 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VS Small Portfolio FXT 1k
30 USD per month
59%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
7
100%
258
66%
73%
1.65
2.28
USD
17%
1:500
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