- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
735
Profit Trades:
447 (60.81%)
Loss Trades:
288 (39.18%)
Best trade:
520.59 USD
Worst trade:
-380.40 USD
Gross Profit:
5 410.84 USD (300 125 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 213.50 USD (323 504 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 032.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 032.42 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
13.57%
Max deposit load:
14.10%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
360 (48.98%)
Short Trades:
375 (51.02%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-1.09 USD
Average Profit:
12.10 USD
Average Loss:
-21.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-830.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 208.07 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-35.66%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 210.18 USD
Maximal:
2 061.83 USD (72.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.93% (2 061.83 USD)
By Equity:
22.29% (142.43 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|612
|.US30Cash
|123
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-237
|.US30Cash
|-566
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.3K
|.US30Cash
|-29K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +520.59 USD
Worst trade: -380 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 032.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -830.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 14
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 48
|
NPBFX-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 32
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 22
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 3
|
JustForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 21
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.08 × 161
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.16 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.20 × 172
|
Exness-Real4
|0.24 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.29 × 14
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.30 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.30 × 159
|
Exness-Real24
|0.42 × 38
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.45 × 22
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-52%
0
0
USD
USD
646
USD
USD
18
0%
735
60%
14%
0.87
-1.09
USD
USD
79%
1:500