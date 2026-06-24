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Maicon Lazier Reichel

Portfolio k4 Gold

Maicon Lazier Reichel
Maicon Lazier Reichel

Maicon Lazier Reichel

0 reviews
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -52%
RoboForex-Pro-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
735
Profit Trades:
447 (60.81%)
Loss Trades:
288 (39.18%)
Best trade:
520.59 USD
Worst trade:
-380.40 USD
Gross Profit:
5 410.84 USD (300 125 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 213.50 USD (323 504 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 032.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 032.42 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
13.57%
Max deposit load:
14.10%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.39
Long Trades:
360 (48.98%)
Short Trades:
375 (51.02%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-1.09 USD
Average Profit:
12.10 USD
Average Loss:
-21.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-830.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 208.07 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-35.66%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 210.18 USD
Maximal:
2 061.83 USD (72.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.93% (2 061.83 USD)
By Equity:
22.29% (142.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 612
.US30Cash 123
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -237
.US30Cash -566
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.3K
.US30Cash -29K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +520.59 USD
Worst trade: -380 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 032.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -830.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 14
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 48
NPBFX-Real
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 32
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 22
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 3
JustForex-Live
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 6
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 6
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.08 × 161
Axi-US05-Live
0.16 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.20 × 172
Exness-Real4
0.24 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.29 × 14
Axi-US06-Live
0.30 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.30 × 159
Exness-Real24
0.42 × 38
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.45 × 22
43 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.06 00:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 01:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.30 05:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 16:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 16:34
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Portfolio k4 Gold
30 USD per month
-52%
0
0
USD
646
USD
18
0%
735
60%
14%
0.87
-1.09
USD
79%
1:500
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