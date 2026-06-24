- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
37 (88.09%)
Loss Trades:
5 (11.90%)
Best trade:
13.60 USD
Worst trade:
-7.60 USD
Gross Profit:
222.64 USD (19 608 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.82 USD (1 450 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (77.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
77.33 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.30
Trading activity:
99.23%
Max deposit load:
3.38%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
26.95
Long Trades:
26 (61.90%)
Short Trades:
16 (38.10%)
Profit Factor:
12.49
Expected Payoff:
4.88 USD
Average Profit:
6.02 USD
Average Loss:
-3.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
24.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.60 USD (1.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.09% (7.27 USD)
By Equity:
7.86% (54.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD#
|14
|USDCHF#
|11
|AUDUSD#
|7
|EURUSD#
|6
|EURGBP#
|3
|EURCHF#
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD#
|76
|USDCHF#
|52
|AUDUSD#
|29
|EURUSD#
|34
|EURGBP#
|9
|EURCHF#
|6
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD#
|7.6K
|USDCHF#
|3.6K
|AUDUSD#
|2.9K
|EURUSD#
|3.4K
|EURGBP#
|186
|EURCHF#
|478
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.60 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
- Support & resistance trading strategy with one-step DCA recovery.
- If price moves against the position, one recovery trade is added.
- Closed all positions at target profit or predefined stop loss.
- 5+ Years of Forex Trading Experience
- Specializing in H1 Forex Trading
- Maximum Drawdown (Max DD): ≤25%
- Target Return: 15–25% per Month
- Recommended Capital: $588
- Leverage: 1:500
- For the best results, please use a Swap-Free account when copying this signal.
- Copy trade XM : https://social.xmwebsite.online/s/kRqXvZrm
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
55 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
USD
793
USD
USD
7
0%
42
88%
99%
12.49
4.88
USD
USD
8%
1:500