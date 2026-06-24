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Kai Guo Wu

Trendpilot006

Kai Guo Wu
Kai Guo Wu

Kai Guo Wu

0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 3000 USD per month
growth since 2026 256%
MaxainGroup-Live
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
462
Profit Trades:
312 (67.53%)
Loss Trades:
150 (32.47%)
Best trade:
39 797.20 USD
Worst trade:
-22 836.00 USD
Gross Profit:
910 842.33 USD (690 266 pips)
Gross Loss:
-491 130.31 USD (228 461 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (209 042.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209 042.40 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
35.86%
Max deposit load:
14.86%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.74
Long Trades:
203 (43.94%)
Short Trades:
259 (56.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
908.47 USD
Average Profit:
2 919.37 USD
Average Loss:
-3 274.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-44 501.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101 800.00 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
16.96%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19 813.84 USD
Maximal:
153 248.60 USD (24.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.98% (153 248.60 USD)
By Equity:
27.47% (61 431.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 403
US30.ecn 16
XAGUSD.pro 14
BTCUSD 12
XTIUSD.pro 9
XBRUSD.pro 8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 306K
US30.ecn -12K
XAGUSD.pro 92K
BTCUSD 11K
XTIUSD.pro 12K
XBRUSD.pro 11K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 93K
US30.ecn -29K
XAGUSD.pro 5K
BTCUSD 385K
XTIUSD.pro 3.3K
XBRUSD.pro 3.6K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39 797.20 USD
Worst trade: -22 836 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +209 042.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44 501.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxainGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.31 03:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 03:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 00:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 05:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.17 03:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 05:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 04:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 02:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 01:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.04 21:45
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.30 09:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.29 14:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 14:32
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.24 14:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 14:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trendpilot006
3000 USD per month
256%
0
0
USD
340K
USD
10
0%
462
67%
36%
1.85
908.47
USD
27%
1:400
Copy

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