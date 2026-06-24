- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
462
Profit Trades:
312 (67.53%)
Loss Trades:
150 (32.47%)
Best trade:
39 797.20 USD
Worst trade:
-22 836.00 USD
Gross Profit:
910 842.33 USD (690 266 pips)
Gross Loss:
-491 130.31 USD (228 461 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (209 042.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209 042.40 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
35.86%
Max deposit load:
14.86%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.74
Long Trades:
203 (43.94%)
Short Trades:
259 (56.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
908.47 USD
Average Profit:
2 919.37 USD
Average Loss:
-3 274.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-44 501.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-101 800.00 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
16.96%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19 813.84 USD
Maximal:
153 248.60 USD (24.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.98% (153 248.60 USD)
By Equity:
27.47% (61 431.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pro
|403
|US30.ecn
|16
|XAGUSD.pro
|14
|BTCUSD
|12
|XTIUSD.pro
|9
|XBRUSD.pro
|8
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.pro
|306K
|US30.ecn
|-12K
|XAGUSD.pro
|92K
|BTCUSD
|11K
|XTIUSD.pro
|12K
|XBRUSD.pro
|11K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.pro
|93K
|US30.ecn
|-29K
|XAGUSD.pro
|5K
|BTCUSD
|385K
|XTIUSD.pro
|3.3K
|XBRUSD.pro
|3.6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39 797.20 USD
Worst trade: -22 836 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +209 042.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44 501.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxainGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
3000 USD per month
256%
0
0
USD
USD
340K
USD
USD
10
0%
462
67%
36%
1.85
908.47
USD
USD
27%
1:400