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Bing Ke

Breakthrough Surge One

Bing Ke
Bing Ke

Bing Ke

2 topics 8 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2026 110%
RockfortMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
238
Profit Trades:
99 (41.59%)
Loss Trades:
139 (58.40%)
Best trade:
2 467.15 USD
Worst trade:
-208.50 USD
Gross Profit:
43 753.36 USD (43 784 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 717.00 USD (20 850 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 863.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 423.36 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
0.36%
Max deposit load:
2.84%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
55 seconds
Recovery Factor:
14.36
Long Trades:
116 (48.74%)
Short Trades:
122 (51.26%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
92.59 USD
Average Profit:
441.95 USD
Average Loss:
-156.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 534.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 534.50 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
16.60%
Annual Forecast:
201.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 534.50 USD (3.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.92% (1 534.50 USD)
By Equity:
0.38% (144.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 238
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 22K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 23K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 467.15 USD
Worst trade: -209 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 863.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 534.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RockfortMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.06.24 01:45
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Breakthrough Surge One
150 USD per month
110%
0
0
USD
42K
USD
19
100%
238
41%
0%
2.01
92.59
USD
4%
1:500
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