- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
123
Profit Trades:
84 (68.29%)
Loss Trades:
39 (31.71%)
Best trade:
13.36 USD
Worst trade:
-4.72 USD
Gross Profit:
135.77 USD (11 550 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60.68 USD (5 464 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (8.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13.36 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
98.24%
Max deposit load:
7.07%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.81
Long Trades:
63 (51.22%)
Short Trades:
60 (48.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.24
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
1.62 USD
Average Loss:
-1.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-8.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.52 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8.52 USD (1.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.63% (8.52 USD)
By Equity:
11.79% (67.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|123
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|75
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|6.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.36 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 4
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 69
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
SageFx-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
IVMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
TriveFinancial-Live-5
|0.00 × 38
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeQuotes-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 42
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 25
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 10
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
|0.00 × 7
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 24
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 5
|
LirunexLimited-Live
|0.00 × 24
Professional trader don't gamble, they execute a proven strategy
✅ Wait for high probability setups
✅ Protect your capital
✅ Let winners run
✅ Stay disciplined, no matter the market
Success in trading is built one smart decision at a time
Precision, patience, and consistence
Telegram : @astromaxsmarttrade
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
575
USD
USD
7
100%
123
68%
98%
2.23
0.61
USD
USD
12%
1:500