- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
799
Profit Trades:
646 (80.85%)
Loss Trades:
153 (19.15%)
Best trade:
101.16 GBP
Worst trade:
-239.53 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 187.19 GBP (1 904 329 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 385.18 GBP (984 926 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
114 (50.00 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
185.15 GBP (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
28.45%
Max deposit load:
43.83%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
404 (50.56%)
Short Trades:
395 (49.44%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-0.25 GBP
Average Profit:
1.84 GBP
Average Loss:
-9.05 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-19.41 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-246.00 GBP (4)
Monthly growth:
-38.68%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
356.33 GBP
Maximal:
542.35 GBP (79.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.36% (542.07 GBP)
By Equity:
55.30% (209.71 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|711
|BTCUSD
|79
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-326
|BTCUSD
|89
|EURUSD
|52
|GBPUSD
|-71
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|BTCUSD
|918K
|EURUSD
|447
|GBPUSD
|-276
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +101.16 GBP
Worst trade: -240 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.00 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.41 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Minimum balance to trade: 500.00
Please watch first for a few months to see how we trade then contact us for a quick chat and then if you are confident enough subscribe to our signal .
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-41%
0
0
USD
USD
302
GBP
GBP
7
67%
799
80%
28%
0.85
-0.25
GBP
GBP
79%
1:500