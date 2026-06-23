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Robert Izold

Spirit Trading

Robert Izold
Robert Izold

Robert Izold

0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -41%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
799
Profit Trades:
646 (80.85%)
Loss Trades:
153 (19.15%)
Best trade:
101.16 GBP
Worst trade:
-239.53 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 187.19 GBP (1 904 329 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 385.18 GBP (984 926 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
114 (50.00 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
185.15 GBP (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
28.45%
Max deposit load:
43.83%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
404 (50.56%)
Short Trades:
395 (49.44%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-0.25 GBP
Average Profit:
1.84 GBP
Average Loss:
-9.05 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-19.41 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-246.00 GBP (4)
Monthly growth:
-38.68%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
356.33 GBP
Maximal:
542.35 GBP (79.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.36% (542.07 GBP)
By Equity:
55.30% (209.71 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 711
BTCUSD 79
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -326
BTCUSD 89
EURUSD 52
GBPUSD -71
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.6K
BTCUSD 918K
EURUSD 447
GBPUSD -276
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +101.16 GBP
Worst trade: -240 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.00 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.41 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Minimum balance to trade: 500.00 

Please watch first for a few months to see how we trade then contact us for a quick chat and then if you are confident enough subscribe to our signal .

No reviews
2026.08.03 13:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 13:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.03 10:41
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 08:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.26 22:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.26 22:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 18:41
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 17:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 15:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.24 15:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 08:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.24 08:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.24 08:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.24 07:49
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.24 07:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.24 07:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.24 06:49
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.24 06:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.23 19:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 19:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Spirit Trading
30 USD per month
-41%
0
0
USD
302
GBP
7
67%
799
80%
28%
0.85
-0.25
GBP
79%
1:500
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