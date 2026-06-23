- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
74 (67.88%)
Loss Trades:
35 (32.11%)
Best trade:
24.11 USD
Worst trade:
-7.69 USD
Gross Profit:
301.31 USD (27 863 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93.29 USD (7 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (96.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
96.99 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
99.49%
Max deposit load:
5.91%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
7.33
Long Trades:
73 (66.97%)
Short Trades:
36 (33.03%)
Profit Factor:
3.23
Expected Payoff:
1.91 USD
Average Profit:
4.07 USD
Average Loss:
-2.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-4.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.38 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
9.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.26 USD
Maximal:
28.38 USD (1.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.81% (28.78 USD)
By Equity:
6.71% (113.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|45
|NZDCAD
|29
|AUDCAD
|16
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPAUD
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|EURGBP
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|34
|NZDCAD
|59
|AUDCAD
|11
|AUDUSD
|35
|EURUSD
|22
|GBPAUD
|31
|EURCHF
|0
|EURGBP
|17
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|2K
|NZDCAD
|5.6K
|AUDCAD
|982
|AUDUSD
|3.5K
|EURUSD
|2.5K
|GBPAUD
|4.5K
|EURCHF
|303
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.11 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 16
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Swissquote-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.11 × 99
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.19 × 101
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.22 × 18
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.29 × 94
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.43 × 14
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 40
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|0.53 × 30
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.70 × 10
|
ActivTrades-Server
|0.71 × 244
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.82 × 674
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.85 × 118
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.90 × 29
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.93 × 41
|
QTrade-Server
|1.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.08 × 9902
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.13 × 8
|
FBS-Real
|1.33 × 3
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
14%
1
323
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
7
100%
109
67%
99%
3.22
1.91
USD
USD
7%
1:500