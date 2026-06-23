SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Geosphere
Evgenii Gavrilov

Geosphere

Evgenii Gavrilov
Evgenii Gavrilov

Evgenii Gavrilov

8 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
1 / 323 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 14%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
74 (67.88%)
Loss Trades:
35 (32.11%)
Best trade:
24.11 USD
Worst trade:
-7.69 USD
Gross Profit:
301.31 USD (27 863 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93.29 USD (7 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (96.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
96.99 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
99.49%
Max deposit load:
5.91%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
7.33
Long Trades:
73 (66.97%)
Short Trades:
36 (33.03%)
Profit Factor:
3.23
Expected Payoff:
1.91 USD
Average Profit:
4.07 USD
Average Loss:
-2.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-4.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.38 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
9.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.26 USD
Maximal:
28.38 USD (1.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.81% (28.78 USD)
By Equity:
6.71% (113.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 45
NZDCAD 29
AUDCAD 16
AUDUSD 7
EURUSD 4
GBPAUD 3
EURCHF 3
EURGBP 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 34
NZDCAD 59
AUDCAD 11
AUDUSD 35
EURUSD 22
GBPAUD 31
EURCHF 0
EURGBP 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 2K
NZDCAD 5.6K
AUDCAD 982
AUDUSD 3.5K
EURUSD 2.5K
GBPAUD 4.5K
EURCHF 303
EURGBP 1.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.11 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 16
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 2
Swissquote-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real3
0.11 × 99
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.19 × 101
Exness-MT5Real7
0.22 × 18
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.29 × 94
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 14
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 40
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
0.53 × 30
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.70 × 10
ActivTrades-Server
0.71 × 244
ICMarkets-MT5
0.82 × 674
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 118
GoMarkets-Live
0.90 × 29
FusionMarkets-Live
0.93 × 41
QTrade-Server
1.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.08 × 9902
Exness-MT5Real
1.13 × 8
FBS-Real
1.33 × 3
44 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.25 00:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.23 21:43
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.23 21:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.23 19:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 19:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 19:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.23 19:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.23 19:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Geosphere
30 USD per month
14%
1
323
USD
1.7K
USD
7
100%
109
67%
99%
3.22
1.91
USD
7%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.