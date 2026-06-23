- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
12 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
9 (42.86%)
Best trade:
24.24 USD
Worst trade:
-9.48 USD
Gross Profit:
52.11 USD (1 353 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.32 USD (1 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (9.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.90 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
28.80%
Max deposit load:
7.94%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
15 (71.43%)
Short Trades:
6 (28.57%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.15 USD
Average Profit:
4.34 USD
Average Loss:
-6.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-47.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.34 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-0.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.16 USD
Maximal:
47.34 USD (10.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.39% (47.34 USD)
By Equity:
3.33% (14.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|14
|GBPUSD
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|13
|GBPUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|-9
|NZDUSD
|-14
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|436
|GBPUSD
|330
|AUDUSD
|-149
|NZDUSD
|-277
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.24 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobal-Classic3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
EuropeFX1-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GAINSY-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.04 × 47
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.18 × 56
|
Pepperstone-04
|0.21 × 24
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.23 × 86
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.26 × 62
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.29 × 14
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.32 × 76
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.34 × 365
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.42 × 140
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.46 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.49 × 182
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.50 × 2
Всем привет!
- технический анализ
- умеренные риски
- отсутствие агрессивных методов управления
Основная идея управления средствами - контроль риска и долгосрочный результат вместо погони за быстрыми деньгами.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
38 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
425
USD
USD
9
0%
21
57%
29%
0.94
-0.15
USD
USD
10%
1:500