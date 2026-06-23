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Valerii Vikulov

The Stoic

Valerii Vikulov
Valerii Vikulov

Valerii Vikulov

На финансовых рынках с 2013 года. С началом ознакомления с Forex перепробовал много торговых методик на различных инструментах. В результате оставил более простое и понятное для себя: - технический анализ - Price action + уровни.
1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 38 USD per month
growth since 2026 -1%
EGlobal-Classic3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
12 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
9 (42.86%)
Best trade:
24.24 USD
Worst trade:
-9.48 USD
Gross Profit:
52.11 USD (1 353 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.32 USD (1 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (9.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.90 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
28.80%
Max deposit load:
7.94%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
15 (71.43%)
Short Trades:
6 (28.57%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.15 USD
Average Profit:
4.34 USD
Average Loss:
-6.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-47.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.34 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-0.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.16 USD
Maximal:
47.34 USD (10.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.39% (47.34 USD)
By Equity:
3.33% (14.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 14
GBPUSD 3
AUDUSD 2
NZDUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 13
GBPUSD 6
AUDUSD -9
NZDUSD -14
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 436
GBPUSD 330
AUDUSD -149
NZDUSD -277
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.24 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobal-Classic3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 2
EuropeFX1-Live
0.00 × 2
GAINSY-Real
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.04 × 47
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.18 × 56
Pepperstone-04
0.21 × 24
XMUK-Real 17
0.23 × 86
ICMarkets-Live16
0.26 × 62
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.29 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.32 × 76
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.34 × 365
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.42 × 140
TickmillUK-Live03
0.46 × 13
ICMarkets-Live03
0.49 × 182
ICMarkets-Live07
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live09
0.50 × 2
134 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Всем привет!

  • технический анализ
  • умеренные риски 
  • отсутствие агрессивных методов управления

Основная идея управления средствами - контроль риска и долгосрочный результат вместо погони за быстрыми деньгами.


No reviews
2026.07.31 07:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.31 07:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.31 06:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 14:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.14 17:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 16:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 16:45
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.08 13:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 13:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.08 12:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 12:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.07 19:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 18:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 17:41
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.23 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.23 17:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Stoic
38 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
425
USD
9
0%
21
57%
29%
0.94
-0.15
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

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