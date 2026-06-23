- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
36 (39.56%)
Loss Trades:
55 (60.44%)
Best trade:
332.53 USD
Worst trade:
-343.16 USD
Gross Profit:
1 335.11 USD (314 634 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 475.36 USD (469 560 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (274.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
398.19 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.14
Trading activity:
94.07%
Max deposit load:
15.79%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.66
Long Trades:
46 (50.55%)
Short Trades:
45 (49.45%)
Profit Factor:
0.54
Expected Payoff:
-12.53 USD
Average Profit:
37.09 USD
Average Loss:
-45.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-246.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-554.21 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-24.35%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 320.78 USD
Maximal:
1 718.61 USD (74.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.98% (1 719.29 USD)
By Equity:
22.37% (505.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|32
|USTEC
|28
|XAUUSD
|22
|USDJPY
|9
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|-311
|USTEC
|-661
|XAUUSD
|-222
|USDJPY
|53
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|-16K
|USTEC
|-144K
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|3.1K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +332.53 USD
Worst trade: -343 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +274.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -246.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 2
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|1.83 × 24
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.77 × 242
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.30 × 152
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-60%
0
0
USD
USD
755
USD
USD
7
95%
91
39%
94%
0.53
-12.53
USD
USD
75%
1:100