- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
165
Profit Trades:
74 (44.84%)
Loss Trades:
91 (55.15%)
Best trade:
179.27 USD
Worst trade:
-208.75 USD
Gross Profit:
2 390.23 USD (721 074 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 782.46 USD (723 551 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (272.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
330.61 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
93.42%
Max deposit load:
33.41%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.49
Long Trades:
85 (51.52%)
Short Trades:
80 (48.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-2.38 USD
Average Profit:
32.30 USD
Average Loss:
-30.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-147.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-329.97 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.65%
Annual Forecast:
-7.93%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
608.18 USD
Maximal:
801.80 USD (69.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.52% (802.11 USD)
By Equity:
20.64% (234.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|70
|USTEC
|45
|XAGUSD
|40
|USDJPY
|10
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|122
|USTEC
|-192
|XAGUSD
|-350
|USDJPY
|28
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|37K
|USTEC
|-19K
|XAGUSD
|-24K
|USDJPY
|3.3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +179.27 USD
Worst trade: -209 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +272.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 2
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|1.83 × 24
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.77 × 242
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.30 × 152
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
5月25号启用了新的策略，开始稳步盈利。看一下这个能坚持多久吧。
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-41%
0
0
USD
USD
568
USD
USD
21
98%
165
44%
93%
0.85
-2.38
USD
USD
70%
1:50