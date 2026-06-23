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Si Jun Tan

Cai706Mix

Si Jun Tan
Si Jun Tan

Si Jun Tan

2 codes 2 topics 16 comments
0 reviews
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -41%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:50
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
165
Profit Trades:
74 (44.84%)
Loss Trades:
91 (55.15%)
Best trade:
179.27 USD
Worst trade:
-208.75 USD
Gross Profit:
2 390.23 USD (721 074 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 782.46 USD (723 551 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (272.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
330.61 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
93.42%
Max deposit load:
33.41%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.49
Long Trades:
85 (51.52%)
Short Trades:
80 (48.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-2.38 USD
Average Profit:
32.30 USD
Average Loss:
-30.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-147.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-329.97 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-0.65%
Annual Forecast:
-7.93%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
608.18 USD
Maximal:
801.80 USD (69.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.52% (802.11 USD)
By Equity:
20.64% (234.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 70
USTEC 45
XAGUSD 40
USDJPY 10
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 122
USTEC -192
XAGUSD -350
USDJPY 28
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 37K
USTEC -19K
XAGUSD -24K
USDJPY 3.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +179.27 USD
Worst trade: -209 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +272.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -147.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 2
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.83 × 24
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.77 × 242
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.30 × 152
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
5月25号启用了新的策略，开始稳步盈利。看一下这个能坚持多久吧。
No reviews
2026.06.28 23:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 09:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.26 08:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.23 16:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 16:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 16:39
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Cai706Mix
30 USD per month
-41%
0
0
USD
568
USD
21
98%
165
44%
93%
0.85
-2.38
USD
70%
1:50
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