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Rafael Ribeiro Alves

R A FX

Rafael Ribeiro Alves
Rafael Ribeiro Alves

Rafael Ribeiro Alves

0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 293%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:100
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
453
Profit Trades:
150 (33.11%)
Loss Trades:
303 (66.89%)
Best trade:
1 010.21 USD
Worst trade:
-388.50 USD
Gross Profit:
17 975.49 USD (716 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 684.45 USD (466 237 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (118.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 264.76 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
63.45%
Max deposit load:
5.85%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.16
Long Trades:
226 (49.89%)
Short Trades:
227 (50.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
11.68 USD
Average Profit:
119.84 USD
Average Loss:
-41.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-306.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-809.26 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-13.35%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
429.06 USD
Maximal:
1 271.34 USD (26.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.04% (536.62 USD)
By Equity:
1.83% (38.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 451
AUDUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.3K
AUDUSD 14
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 250K
AUDUSD 244
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 010.21 USD
Worst trade: -389 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -306.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.03 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
5.83 × 6
FxPro-MT5
9.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
10.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
18.79 × 52
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
19.25 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
The strategy only trades gold, always following the trend, with stop and take set. During sideways markets, it's normal to hit the stop. But when gold trends, the moves make up for it. Ideally, use a minimum of $2000 and a 0.01 lot.
No reviews
2026.06.23 14:39
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.16% of days out of 231 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 14:39
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
R A FX
1000 USD per month
293%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
40
67%
453
33%
63%
1.41
11.68
USD
68%
1:100
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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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