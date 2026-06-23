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Suvashish Halder

Gold Legacy EA Vantage

Suvashish Halder
Suvashish Halder

Suvashish Halder

4.6 (313)
💧 PRO TIP - Don't Open Orders Where You See, Open Them Where Others Can't!
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109 products 2 signals 8 topics 29 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
VantageMarkets-Live 15
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
30 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
12 (28.57%)
Best trade:
5.27 USD
Worst trade:
-4.33 USD
Gross Profit:
44.45 USD (4 522 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26.55 USD (2 490 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (15.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.00 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
0.01%
Max deposit load:
38.78%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
22 seconds
Recovery Factor:
2.11
Long Trades:
18 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
24 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
1.48 USD
Average Loss:
-2.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.61 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.11 USD
Maximal:
8.48 USD (7.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.86% (7.93 USD)
By Equity:
0.78% (0.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 42
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 18
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.27 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

✅ Gold Legacy EA - No Grid/No Martingale/ No Recovery - 20 Pips Tight SL - Max 2 Trade a Day.


No reviews
2026.08.07 09:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 02:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.39% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 13:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.23 12:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 04:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 03:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 15:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 14:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 08:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.26 10:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 11:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.23 11:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.23 11:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Legacy EA Vantage
40 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
118
USD
10
100%
42
71%
0%
1.67
0.43
USD
8%
1:500
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