- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
30 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
12 (28.57%)
Best trade:
5.27 USD
Worst trade:
-4.33 USD
Gross Profit:
44.45 USD (4 522 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26.55 USD (2 490 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (15.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.00 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
0.01%
Max deposit load:
38.78%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
22 seconds
Recovery Factor:
2.11
Long Trades:
18 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
24 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
1.48 USD
Average Loss:
-2.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.61 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.11 USD
Maximal:
8.48 USD (7.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.86% (7.93 USD)
By Equity:
0.78% (0.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|42
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|18
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.27 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
✅ Gold Legacy EA - No Grid/No Martingale/ No Recovery - 20 Pips Tight SL - Max 2 Trade a Day.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
USD
118
USD
USD
10
100%
42
71%
0%
1.67
0.43
USD
USD
8%
1:500