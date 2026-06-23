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Xian Qin Ceng

Holiness Xauusd Scalper

Xian Qin Ceng
Xian Qin Ceng

Xian Qin Ceng

  • 18377371587（WeChat） at  Hong Kong
  • China
  • 18052
4.2 (64)
Chinese circle friends, WeChat:+8618377371587
Friends in the foreign language circle, Telegram：@Tianxiahui_123
Deeply understand the foreign exchange market,
Having years of manual trading experience and extensive experience in developing quantitative trading systems,
14 products 7 signals 109 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 207%
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
47 (82.45%)
Loss Trades:
10 (17.54%)
Best trade:
670.52 USD
Worst trade:
-785.91 USD
Gross Profit:
1 793.22 USD (174 638 pips)
Gross Loss:
-798.01 USD (75 755 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (729.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
729.20 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
48.33%
Max deposit load:
3.88%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.27
Long Trades:
20 (35.09%)
Short Trades:
37 (64.91%)
Profit Factor:
2.25
Expected Payoff:
17.46 USD
Average Profit:
38.15 USD
Average Loss:
-79.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-6.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-785.91 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.66%
Annual Forecast:
141.48%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 USD
Maximal:
785.91 USD (73.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.85% (785.94 USD)
By Equity:
20.66% (202.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.n 57
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.n 995
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.n 99K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +670.52 USD
Worst trade: -786 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +729.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Holiness Xauusd Scalper EA
No reviews
2026.08.03 22:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 10:41
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.24 10:35
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.24 10:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.21 18:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 03:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.14 00:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.14 00:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 22 days. This comprises 15.94% of days out of the 138 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 08:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.03 05:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.03 04:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.03 03:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 20 days. This comprises 15.75% of days out of the 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 10:28
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.24 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.23 10:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 17 days. This comprises 14.53% of days out of the 117 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 10:38
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.23 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 10:38
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Holiness Xauusd Scalper
30 USD per month
207%
0
0
USD
871
USD
23
78%
57
82%
48%
2.24
17.46
USD
72%
1:500
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