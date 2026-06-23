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Fabian Fernando Yonathan Emod

Soft Trade Otomatis

Fabian Fernando Yonathan Emod
Fabian Fernando Yonathan Emod

Fabian Fernando Yonathan Emod

We are MQL4 developers team which produces professional automatic trading solutions for nearly 10 years. We would like to share our coding experience with all the people who cannot code, but are interested of automatic trading and would like to get a professional software. We will provide you our
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 361%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
442
Profit Trades:
348 (78.73%)
Loss Trades:
94 (21.27%)
Best trade:
1 168.27 USD
Worst trade:
-475.08 USD
Gross Profit:
5 978.16 USD (44 273 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 143.64 USD (30 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (47.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 018.02 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
32.10%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
10.18
Long Trades:
224 (50.68%)
Short Trades:
218 (49.32%)
Profit Factor:
5.23
Expected Payoff:
10.94 USD
Average Profit:
17.18 USD
Average Loss:
-12.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-172.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-475.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.62%
Annual Forecast:
238.03%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
475.08 USD (14.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.92% (475.08 USD)
By Equity:
35.10% (1 104.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 433
archived 9
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.1K
archived 3.7K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 14K
archived 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 168.27 USD
Worst trade: -475 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -172.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 8
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real19
0.00 × 1
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real03
0.00 × 1
OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal02
0.00 × 2
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
0.00 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
0.00 × 4
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 25
ICTrading-Live31
0.00 × 20
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.00 × 1
LandPrime-Live3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 7
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 8
NationFXLLC-Real
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.00 × 1
457 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.03 08:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.30 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 18:36
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 15:47
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.02 14:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.01 03:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 02:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 09:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 04:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 25 days. This comprises 9.19% of days out of the 272 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 04:44
80% of trades performed within 11 days. This comprises 4.04% of days out of the 272 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Soft Trade Otomatis
30 USD per month
361%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
49
97%
442
78%
100%
5.22
10.94
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

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