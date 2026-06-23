- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
442
Profit Trades:
348 (78.73%)
Loss Trades:
94 (21.27%)
Best trade:
1 168.27 USD
Worst trade:
-475.08 USD
Gross Profit:
5 978.16 USD (44 273 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 143.64 USD (30 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (47.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 018.02 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
32.10%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
10.18
Long Trades:
224 (50.68%)
Short Trades:
218 (49.32%)
Profit Factor:
5.23
Expected Payoff:
10.94 USD
Average Profit:
17.18 USD
Average Loss:
-12.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-172.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-475.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
19.62%
Annual Forecast:
238.03%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
475.08 USD (14.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.92% (475.08 USD)
By Equity:
35.10% (1 104.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|433
|archived
|9
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|archived
|3.7K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|14K
|archived
|0
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 168.27 USD
Worst trade: -475 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -172.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real19
|0.00 × 1
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real03
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 6
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal02
|0.00 × 2
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-4
|0.00 × 4
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 25
|
ICTrading-Live31
|0.00 × 20
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LandPrime-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
NationFXLLC-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
361%
0
0
USD
USD
3.1K
USD
USD
49
97%
442
78%
100%
5.22
10.94
USD
USD
35%
1:500