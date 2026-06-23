- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
237
Profit Trades:
101 (42.61%)
Loss Trades:
136 (57.38%)
Best trade:
117.39 USD
Worst trade:
-97.44 USD
Gross Profit:
2 705.69 USD (36 153 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 294.20 USD (29 031 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (146.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
172.05 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
0.11%
Max deposit load:
8.72%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
119 (50.21%)
Short Trades:
118 (49.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
1.74 USD
Average Profit:
26.79 USD
Average Loss:
-16.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-169.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-169.94 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
21.66%
Annual Forecast:
262.77%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
250.10 USD (24.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.62% (250.10 USD)
By Equity:
9.26% (81.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|237
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|411
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.1K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +117.39 USD
Worst trade: -97 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -169.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.50 × 8
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.52 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.10 × 165
|
WealthyAccumulation-Live
|1.16 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.34 × 58
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.50 × 8
|
Exness-Real4
|1.75 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.86 × 341
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|1.92 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.98 × 267
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.33 × 6
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
150 USD per month
69%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
19
98%
237
42%
0%
1.17
1.74
USD
USD
25%
1:500