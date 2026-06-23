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Bing Ke

Gold Kaufman One Trade MT4

Bing Ke
Bing Ke

Bing Ke

2 topics 8 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2026 69%
Tickmill-Live10
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
237
Profit Trades:
101 (42.61%)
Loss Trades:
136 (57.38%)
Best trade:
117.39 USD
Worst trade:
-97.44 USD
Gross Profit:
2 705.69 USD (36 153 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 294.20 USD (29 031 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (146.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
172.05 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
0.11%
Max deposit load:
8.72%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
1.65
Long Trades:
119 (50.21%)
Short Trades:
118 (49.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
1.74 USD
Average Profit:
26.79 USD
Average Loss:
-16.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-169.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-169.94 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
21.66%
Annual Forecast:
262.77%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
250.10 USD (24.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.62% (250.10 USD)
By Equity:
9.26% (81.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 237
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 411
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.1K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +117.39 USD
Worst trade: -97 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +146.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -169.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.50 × 8
Aglobe-Live-1
0.52 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
1.10 × 165
WealthyAccumulation-Live
1.16 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.34 × 58
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.50 × 8
Exness-Real4
1.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
1.86 × 341
RoboForex-Pro-6
1.92 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live05
1.98 × 267
ICMarketsSC-Live25
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
2.33 × 6
77 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.06.23 04:44
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 03:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Kaufman One Trade MT4
150 USD per month
69%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
19
98%
237
42%
0%
1.17
1.74
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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