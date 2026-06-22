- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
54 (46.95%)
Loss Trades:
61 (53.04%)
Best trade:
84.49 EUR
Worst trade:
-25.56 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 127.86 EUR (1 382 956 pips)
Gross Loss:
-711.23 EUR (1 428 092 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (158.26 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
158.26 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
59.16%
Max deposit load:
3.53%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.44
Long Trades:
54 (46.96%)
Short Trades:
61 (53.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
3.62 EUR
Average Profit:
20.89 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.66 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-92.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-92.00 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
28.47%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.88 EUR
Maximal:
170.45 EUR (13.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.17% (170.45 EUR)
By Equity:
2.60% (29.50 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|41
|USDJPY
|38
|XAUUSD
|36
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-53
|USDJPY
|108
|XAUUSD
|420
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-89K
|USDJPY
|788
|XAUUSD
|43K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +84.49 EUR
Worst trade: -26 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.26 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -92.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
Capital.ComBah-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TriveEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
tegasFX-Main-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|2.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.70 × 10
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|5.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.18 × 11
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
Top1Group-Live
|7.67 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.39 × 162
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|11.51 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|13.67 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
Range Breakout Fusion Risk 1% all pairs.
XAUUSD
USDJPY
BTCUSD
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
EUR
EUR
8
95%
115
46%
59%
1.58
3.62
EUR
EUR
13%
1:500