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Joao Jara Carvalho

Range Breakout Fusion

Joao Jara Carvalho
Joao Jara Carvalho

Joao Jara Carvalho

5 (1)
Jara Trading — Algorithmic Trading Systems
I develop Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, focused on gold, indices and major FX pairs. My approach is built on transparent, backtested strategies with strict risk control — no martingale, no grid, no hidden risk.
9 products 4 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 42%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
54 (46.95%)
Loss Trades:
61 (53.04%)
Best trade:
84.49 EUR
Worst trade:
-25.56 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 127.86 EUR (1 382 956 pips)
Gross Loss:
-711.23 EUR (1 428 092 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (158.26 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
158.26 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
59.16%
Max deposit load:
3.53%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.44
Long Trades:
54 (46.96%)
Short Trades:
61 (53.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.59
Expected Payoff:
3.62 EUR
Average Profit:
20.89 EUR
Average Loss:
-11.66 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-92.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-92.00 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
28.47%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.88 EUR
Maximal:
170.45 EUR (13.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.17% (170.45 EUR)
By Equity:
2.60% (29.50 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 41
USDJPY 38
XAUUSD 36
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -53
USDJPY 108
XAUUSD 420
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -89K
USDJPY 788
XAUUSD 43K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +84.49 EUR
Worst trade: -26 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +158.26 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -92.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Capital.ComBah-Live
0.00 × 1
TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
tegasFX-Main-UK
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 6
2.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.70 × 10
OxSecurities-Live
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real26
5.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
5.18 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
Top1Group-Live
7.67 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.39 × 162
FxPro-MT5 Live02
11.51 × 35
Exness-MT5Real10
13.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
17 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Range Breakout Fusion Risk 1% all pairs.

XAUUSD

USDJPY

BTCUSD

No reviews
2026.08.06 16:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 16:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.01 02:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.22 22:40
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:500
2026.06.22 22:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.22 22:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Range Breakout Fusion
40 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
1.4K
EUR
8
95%
115
46%
59%
1.58
3.62
EUR
13%
1:500
Copy

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