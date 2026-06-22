SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Iron
Ronald Freudenberg

Iron

Ronald Freudenberg
Ronald Freudenberg

Ronald Freudenberg

3 topics 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 82%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
41 (91.11%)
Loss Trades:
4 (8.89%)
Best trade:
85.26 EUR
Worst trade:
-23.23 EUR
Gross Profit:
277.72 EUR (85 338 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.64 EUR (9 897 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (110.62 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
112.59 EUR (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
72.62%
Max deposit load:
104.87%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.64
Long Trades:
23 (51.11%)
Short Trades:
22 (48.89%)
Profit Factor:
9.06
Expected Payoff:
5.49 EUR
Average Profit:
6.77 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.66 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-23.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.23 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
63.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
23.23 EUR (5.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.31% (23.23 EUR)
By Equity:
45.45% (143.50 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DE40 25
XAUUSD 20
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DE40 56
XAUUSD 226
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DE40 51K
XAUUSD 24K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +85.26 EUR
Worst trade: -23 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +110.62 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.23 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 14
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.85 × 106
FBS-Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1.81 × 166
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.28 × 61
FusionMarkets-Live
2.55 × 99
RoboForex-ECN
2.81 × 1881
VantageMarkets-Live 19
2.89 × 18
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.17 × 525
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
3.28 × 127
Exness-MT5Real23
3.61 × 66
VantageMarkets-Live 3
4.00 × 34
Exness-MT5Real12
4.33 × 6
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.36 × 28
Exness-MT5Real33
5.13 × 70
Exness-MT5Real7
5.16 × 55
Exness-MT5Real43
5.25 × 12
VantageMarkets-Live 6
6.42 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.64 × 300
FxPro-MT5 Live03
7.05 × 39
17 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.31 03:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 02:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.22 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.22 17:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.19 13:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.02 18:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.02 18:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.01 11:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 07:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 04:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 13:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 22:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 14:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.23 12:37
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.22 20:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.22 20:40
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.22 20:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.22 20:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Iron
30 USD per month
82%
0
0
USD
547
EUR
7
0%
45
91%
73%
9.06
5.49
EUR
45%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.