- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
41 (91.11%)
Loss Trades:
4 (8.89%)
Best trade:
85.26 EUR
Worst trade:
-23.23 EUR
Gross Profit:
277.72 EUR (85 338 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.64 EUR (9 897 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (110.62 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
112.59 EUR (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
72.62%
Max deposit load:
104.87%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.64
Long Trades:
23 (51.11%)
Short Trades:
22 (48.89%)
Profit Factor:
9.06
Expected Payoff:
5.49 EUR
Average Profit:
6.77 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.66 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-23.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.23 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
63.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
23.23 EUR (5.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.31% (23.23 EUR)
By Equity:
45.45% (143.50 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|25
|XAUUSD
|20
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DE40
|56
|XAUUSD
|226
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DE40
|51K
|XAUUSD
|24K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +85.26 EUR
Worst trade: -23 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +110.62 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.23 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.85 × 106
|
FBS-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|1.81 × 166
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.28 × 61
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.55 × 99
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.81 × 1881
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|2.89 × 18
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.17 × 525
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|3.28 × 127
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|3.61 × 66
|
VantageMarkets-Live 3
|4.00 × 34
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.33 × 6
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.36 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|5.13 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|5.16 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real43
|5.25 × 12
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|6.42 × 24
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|6.64 × 300
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|7.05 × 39
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
82%
0
0
USD
USD
547
EUR
EUR
7
0%
45
91%
73%
9.06
5.49
EUR
EUR
45%
1:30