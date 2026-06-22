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Adrian Nieves De La Cruz

ECN_Portafolio_9_Aggresive

Adrian Nieves De La Cruz
Adrian Nieves De La Cruz

Adrian Nieves De La Cruz

0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 65%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
70 (64.22%)
Loss Trades:
39 (35.78%)
Best trade:
217.98 EUR
Worst trade:
-73.14 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 259.75 EUR (50 430 pips)
Gross Loss:
-765.07 EUR (44 345 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (375.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
375.79 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
63.52%
Max deposit load:
18.48%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.53
Long Trades:
58 (53.21%)
Short Trades:
51 (46.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
4.54 EUR
Average Profit:
18.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-19.62 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-132.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.29 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
18.39%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.34 EUR
Maximal:
323.97 EUR (27.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.95% (324.03 EUR)
By Equity:
9.65% (108.90 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 20
XAGUSD 15
.USTECHCash 11
.US30Cash 11
AUDUSD 10
XAUUSD 9
DAL 8
META 6
EURUSD 6
GOOGL 5
AMZN 5
XAUEUR 2
XOM 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 20
XAGUSD 359
.USTECHCash 89
.US30Cash -35
AUDUSD 55
XAUUSD 25
DAL 0
META 23
EURUSD 12
GOOGL 32
AMZN 4
XAUEUR -7
XOM -12
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -6
XAGUSD 6.1K
.USTECHCash 253
.US30Cash -3.7K
AUDUSD 416
XAUUSD 809
DAL 193
META 1.8K
EURUSD 258
GOOGL 783
AMZN -168
XAUEUR -553
XOM -71
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +217.98 EUR
Worst trade: -73 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +375.79 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -132.29 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
Exness-MT5Real7
0.44 × 486
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.78 × 196
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.91 × 216
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
DLSMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.00 × 10
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
1.03 × 174
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.11 × 487
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
73 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.17 19:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.14 12:42
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.14 12:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 15:43
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.13 15:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 01:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 01:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.25 13:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.25 13:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 14:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.24 14:32
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.24 14:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 13:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.22 19:38
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.22 19:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.22 19:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ECN_Portafolio_9_Aggresive
30 USD per month
65%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
7
89%
109
64%
64%
1.64
4.54
EUR
28%
1:500
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