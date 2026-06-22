- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
70 (64.22%)
Loss Trades:
39 (35.78%)
Best trade:
217.98 EUR
Worst trade:
-73.14 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 259.75 EUR (50 430 pips)
Gross Loss:
-765.07 EUR (44 345 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (375.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
375.79 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
63.52%
Max deposit load:
18.48%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.53
Long Trades:
58 (53.21%)
Short Trades:
51 (46.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
4.54 EUR
Average Profit:
18.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-19.62 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-132.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-132.29 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
18.39%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.34 EUR
Maximal:
323.97 EUR (27.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.95% (324.03 EUR)
By Equity:
9.65% (108.90 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|20
|XAGUSD
|15
|.USTECHCash
|11
|.US30Cash
|11
|AUDUSD
|10
|XAUUSD
|9
|DAL
|8
|META
|6
|EURUSD
|6
|GOOGL
|5
|AMZN
|5
|XAUEUR
|2
|XOM
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|20
|XAGUSD
|359
|.USTECHCash
|89
|.US30Cash
|-35
|AUDUSD
|55
|XAUUSD
|25
|DAL
|0
|META
|23
|EURUSD
|12
|GOOGL
|32
|AMZN
|4
|XAUEUR
|-7
|XOM
|-12
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-6
|XAGUSD
|6.1K
|.USTECHCash
|253
|.US30Cash
|-3.7K
|AUDUSD
|416
|XAUUSD
|809
|DAL
|193
|META
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|258
|GOOGL
|783
|AMZN
|-168
|XAUEUR
|-553
|XOM
|-71
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +217.98 EUR
Worst trade: -73 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +375.79 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -132.29 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.44 × 486
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.50 × 6
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.78 × 196
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.91 × 216
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
DLSMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.00 × 10
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 174
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.05 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.11 × 487
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
65%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
EUR
EUR
7
89%
109
64%
64%
1.64
4.54
EUR
EUR
28%
1:500