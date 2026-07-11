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Muhammad Sanusi

BRAIN CAPITAL

Muhammad Sanusi
Muhammad Sanusi

Muhammad Sanusi

"Enjoy Your Watch by Seeing My Trading Style"
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 -0%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
489
Profit Trades:
402 (82.20%)
Loss Trades:
87 (17.79%)
Best trade:
101.40 USD
Worst trade:
-151.00 USD
Gross Profit:
904.12 USD (531 777 pips)
Gross Loss:
-910.54 USD (619 999 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (86.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
210.01 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
3.80%
Max deposit load:
20.16%
Latest trade:
15 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
198 (40.49%)
Short Trades:
291 (59.51%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.25 USD
Average Loss:
-10.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-82.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-2.14%
Algo trading:
45%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
84.02 USD
Maximal:
273.07 USD (14.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.12% (273.07 USD)
By Equity:
5.24% (91.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 462
BTCUSD 25
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 99
BTCUSD -101
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.3K
BTCUSD -506K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +101.40 USD
Worst trade: -151 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +86.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 6
0.00 × 1
MavenTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
0.00 × 1
Afterprime-Ltd
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 30
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
1.15 × 131
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.95 × 1049
Exness-MT5Real
3.24 × 21
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.39 × 146
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real21
4.75 × 4
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.99 × 82
52 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

To maximize copy trading results, please use the same broker, account type, leverage, and equity.


Thank You.

&

Enjoy Your Trade.

No reviews
2026.08.03 11:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 19:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 18:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.15 02:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.11 13:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.11 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.11 13:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.27 07:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.22 10:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.22 10:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.22 10:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BRAIN CAPITAL
50 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
5
45%
489
82%
4%
0.99
-0.01
USD
14%
1:100
Copy

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