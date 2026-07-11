The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 1 PUPrime-Live 6 0.00 × 1 MavenTrade-Server 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real32 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real33 0.00 × 1 Afterprime-Ltd 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 8 0.00 × 2 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.00 × 3 VantageInternational-Live 0.00 × 1 PUPrime-Live 0.00 × 1 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real7 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 30 ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 1 TickmillEU-Live 0.50 × 2 Exness-MT5Real8 1.15 × 131 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.95 × 1049 Exness-MT5Real 3.24 × 21 Aglobe-Live 4.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5 4.39 × 146 MaxusGlobalMarket-Main 4.50 × 2 AdmiralMarkets-Live 4.50 × 2 Exness-MT5Real21 4.75 × 4 TitanFX-MT5-01 4.99 × 82 52 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor