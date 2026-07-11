- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
489
Profit Trades:
402 (82.20%)
Loss Trades:
87 (17.79%)
Best trade:
101.40 USD
Worst trade:
-151.00 USD
Gross Profit:
904.12 USD (531 777 pips)
Gross Loss:
-910.54 USD (619 999 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (86.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
210.01 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
3.80%
Max deposit load:
20.16%
Latest trade:
15 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
54 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
198 (40.49%)
Short Trades:
291 (59.51%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.01 USD
Average Profit:
2.25 USD
Average Loss:
-10.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-82.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-2.14%
Algo trading:
45%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
84.02 USD
Maximal:
273.07 USD (14.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.12% (273.07 USD)
By Equity:
5.24% (91.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|462
|BTCUSD
|25
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|99
|BTCUSD
|-101
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.3K
|BTCUSD
|-506K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +101.40 USD
Worst trade: -151 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +86.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
Afterprime-Ltd
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.15 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.95 × 1049
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.24 × 21
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.39 × 146
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real21
|4.75 × 4
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.99 × 82
To maximize copy trading results, please use the same broker, account type, leverage, and equity.
Thank You.
&
Enjoy Your Trade.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
5
45%
489
82%
4%
0.99
-0.01
USD
USD
14%
1:100