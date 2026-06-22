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Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale

OTE Premium

Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale
Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale

Olaoluwa Oluwaseun Bamitale

0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 57%
PUPrime-Live 6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
378
Profit Trades:
354 (93.65%)
Loss Trades:
24 (6.35%)
Best trade:
2 711.52 USD
Worst trade:
-2 968.11 USD
Gross Profit:
43 737.76 USD (133 531 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 861.97 USD (47 760 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
85 (10 164.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 164.23 USD (85)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
8.48%
Max deposit load:
3.27%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.71
Long Trades:
134 (35.45%)
Short Trades:
244 (64.55%)
Profit Factor:
2.76
Expected Payoff:
73.75 USD
Average Profit:
123.55 USD
Average Loss:
-660.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4 883.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 883.52 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.70%
Annual Forecast:
56.99%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4 883.52 USD (7.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.63% (4 883.52 USD)
By Equity:
8.37% (6 393.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 377
EURGBP.s 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s 28K
EURGBP.s 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 86K
EURGBP.s -14
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 711.52 USD
Worst trade: -2 968 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 85
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +10 164.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 883.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUPrime-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 13:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.06 00:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.06 08:09
No swaps are charged
2026.07.06 08:09
No swaps are charged
2026.07.06 08:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.01 11:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OTE Premium
100 USD per month
57%
0
0
USD
77K
USD
26
99%
378
93%
8%
2.75
73.75
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

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