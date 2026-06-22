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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / OneShot Only Strategy
Thanh Nguyen Chi

OneShot Only Strategy

Thanh Nguyen Chi
Thanh Nguyen Chi

Thanh Nguyen Chi

4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 56%
MarketsVox-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
531
Profit Trades:
149 (28.06%)
Loss Trades:
382 (71.94%)
Best trade:
1 902.63 USD
Worst trade:
-216.02 USD
Gross Profit:
31 617.19 USD (5 775 772 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 029.76 USD (4 273 157 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 107.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 252.64 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
74.32%
Max deposit load:
3.24%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
360 (67.80%)
Short Trades:
171 (32.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
10.52 USD
Average Profit:
212.20 USD
Average Loss:
-68.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-1 483.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 555.07 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-14.90%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 982.52 USD
Maximal:
4 952.55 USD (25.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.20% (4 952.55 USD)
By Equity:
1.43% (224.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 324
US100 90
BTCUSD 62
US500 36
USDJPY 18
NZDCAD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6K
US100 -316
BTCUSD 2.1K
US500 -874
USDJPY -1.1K
NZDCAD -182
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 122K
US100 -6.6K
BTCUSD 1.4M
US500 1.1K
USDJPY -1.8K
NZDCAD -195
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 902.63 USD
Worst trade: -216 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 107.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 483.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MarketsVox-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.06.22 16:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.22 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 393 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 08:21
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OneShot Only Strategy
30 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
64
97%
531
28%
74%
1.21
10.52
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

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