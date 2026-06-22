- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
117
Profit Trades:
104 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
13 (11.11%)
Best trade:
79.49 USD
Worst trade:
-62.95 USD
Gross Profit:
1 052.16 USD (90 250 pips)
Gross Loss:
-281.02 USD (12 953 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (32.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
366.67 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
49.03%
Max deposit load:
7.93%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.89
Long Trades:
69 (58.97%)
Short Trades:
48 (41.03%)
Profit Factor:
3.74
Expected Payoff:
6.59 USD
Average Profit:
10.12 USD
Average Loss:
-21.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-84.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-137.14 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.48%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.76 USD
Maximal:
198.36 USD (1.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.94% (197.28 USD)
By Equity:
3.97% (411.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|117
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|771
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|77K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.49 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Trading Logic: Powered by ONNX Neural Network Model
Timeframe Focus: M5 (Low Frequency, High Precision)The FTMO 2-Step Challenge consists of two evaluation phases—the FTMO Challenge and the Verification . Designed to test discipline, it requires a 10% profit target in Phase 1 and a 5% profit target in Phase 2, while strictly maintaining a maximum daily loss limit of 5% and an overall drawdown limit of 10% .
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
6
96%
117
88%
49%
3.74
6.59
USD
USD
4%
1:100