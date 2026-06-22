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Mr Chaiyo Jundaboot

CJ Smart Alpha AI Premium

Mr Chaiyo Jundaboot
Mr Chaiyo Jundaboot

Mr Chaiyo Jundaboot

0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 8%
FTMO-Server3
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
117
Profit Trades:
104 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
13 (11.11%)
Best trade:
79.49 USD
Worst trade:
-62.95 USD
Gross Profit:
1 052.16 USD (90 250 pips)
Gross Loss:
-281.02 USD (12 953 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (32.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
366.67 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
49.03%
Max deposit load:
7.93%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.89
Long Trades:
69 (58.97%)
Short Trades:
48 (41.03%)
Profit Factor:
3.74
Expected Payoff:
6.59 USD
Average Profit:
10.12 USD
Average Loss:
-21.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-84.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-137.14 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.48%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.76 USD
Maximal:
198.36 USD (1.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.94% (197.28 USD)
By Equity:
3.97% (411.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 117
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 771
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 77K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.49 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
6.83 × 12
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Trading Logic: Powered by ONNX Neural Network Model

Timeframe Focus: M5 (Low Frequency, High Precision)

The FTMO 2-Step Challenge consists of two evaluation phases—the FTMO Challenge and the Verification . Designed to test discipline, it requires a 10% profit target in Phase 1 and a 5% profit target in Phase 2, while strictly maintaining a maximum daily loss limit of 5% and an overall drawdown limit of 10% .


No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 08:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 00:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 05:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 04:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 03:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 02:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.09 13:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.09 12:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.07 11:42
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.07 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 04:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.30 04:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.30 04:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 04:00
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.22 05:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 05:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 05:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.22 05:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CJ Smart Alpha AI Premium
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
6
96%
117
88%
49%
3.74
6.59
USD
4%
1:100
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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