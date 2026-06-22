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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Hajar Jahanam
Gilang Andrian

Hajar Jahanam

Gilang Andrian
Gilang Andrian

Gilang Andrian

0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 136%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
151
Profit Trades:
69 (45.69%)
Loss Trades:
82 (54.30%)
Best trade:
1 505.11 USD
Worst trade:
-204.80 USD
Gross Profit:
5 428.27 USD (105 347 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 068.90 USD (71 084 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (136.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 939.22 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
17.77%
Max deposit load:
42.18%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
3.52
Long Trades:
67 (44.37%)
Short Trades:
84 (55.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
22.25 USD
Average Profit:
78.67 USD
Average Loss:
-25.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-131.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-582.20 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-18.94%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.60 USD
Maximal:
955.60 USD (43.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
86.21% (952.40 USD)
By Equity:
26.45% (140.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 150
GBPUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.2K
GBPUSD 139
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 34K
GBPUSD 705
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 505.11 USD
Worst trade: -205 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +136.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -131.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.03 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
5.83 × 6
FxPro-MT5
9.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
10.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
18.79 × 52
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
19.25 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.03 01:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.19 13:59
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.03 05:57
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.01 04:16
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.01 04:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.01 03:16
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.01 03:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.01 02:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.01 02:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.01 01:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.29 02:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.29 01:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 07:49
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.06.24 02:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.23 05:46
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.23 04:44
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.22 04:20
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.22 04:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.22 03:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.22 03:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Hajar Jahanam
30 USD per month
136%
0
0
USD
504
USD
8
72%
151
45%
18%
2.62
22.25
USD
86%
1:500
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