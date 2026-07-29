SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GOLD JAG AVA 3929
Jorge Alberto Guerrero Melo

GOLD JAG AVA 3929

Jorge Alberto Guerrero Melo
Jorge Alberto Guerrero Melo

Jorge Alberto Guerrero Melo

0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 102%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
13 (32.50%)
Loss Trades:
27 (67.50%)
Best trade:
238.40 USD
Worst trade:
-39.96 USD
Gross Profit:
1 110.29 USD (99 616 pips)
Gross Loss:
-566.26 USD (54 006 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (96.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
238.40 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
45.17%
Max deposit load:
4.23%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.52
Long Trades:
17 (42.50%)
Short Trades:
23 (57.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
13.60 USD
Average Profit:
85.41 USD
Average Loss:
-20.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-120.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-120.46 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
37.35%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
102.32 USD
Maximal:
120.46 USD (13.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.46% (102.32 USD)
By Equity:
2.77% (34.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 544
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 46K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +238.40 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -120.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 1-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Algorithmic trading, not martingale, trend trading, only trading GOLD, always using stop loss and take profit orders. Always let the robot execute the trade. Each trade carries a 4% risk of your account. Focus on quality trades, not volume; low risk, I think we'll get lucky. Minimum deposit 500
No reviews
2026.07.29 16:13
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.74% of days out of 73 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 02:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.22 00:18
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.22 00:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.22 00:18
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD JAG AVA 3929
50 USD per month
102%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
12
92%
40
32%
45%
1.96
13.60
USD
20%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.