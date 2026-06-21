Professional Algorithmic Trading Signal

Alpha Reversion One

Alpha Reversion One is a fully automated intraday trading system designed for investors who value discipline, consistency, and professional risk management.

The strategy is based on Mean Reversion, using extreme RSI overbought and oversold conditions to identify high-probability market reversals.

Unlike many automated strategies, Alpha Reversion AI prioritizes capital preservation over aggressive short-term returns.

Strategy Highlights

✔ No Grid

✔ No Martingale

✔ Single Position Strategy (Only one open trade at a time)

✔ Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

✔ Smart Dynamic Position Sizing

✔ Automatic Spread Filter

✔ Fully Automated Execution

✔ Professional Low-Latency VPS Infrastructure

Trading Philosophy

The objective is to achieve consistent long-term performance through disciplined execution and strict risk control.

Every position is opened according to predefined algorithmic rules, without emotional intervention.

The system is designed to reduce unnecessary exposure while maintaining a systematic and repeatable trading process.

Risk Management

Risk management is the core of this strategy.

Every trade includes:

• Predefined Stop Loss

• Predefined Take Profit

• Dynamic Lot Calculation

• Spread Protection

• Maximum of one open position at any time

The strategy does not use:

✘ Grid

✘ Martingale

✘ Position Averaging

✘ Recovery Systems

Trading Specifications

Markets:

• BTCUSD

• EURUSD

Trading Style:

• Intraday

• Mean Reversion

Execution:

• Fully Automated

Recommended Minimum Capital:

• USD 1,000

Recommended Leverage:

• 1:200

For optimal signal synchronization, using a VPS is recommended.

Suitable For

This signal is intended for investors looking for:

• Conservative algorithmic trading

• Controlled drawdown

• Transparent risk management

• Fully automated execution

• Long-term portfolio growth

Important Information

Past performance does not guarantee future results.







