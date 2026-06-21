- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSDm
|26
|EURUSDm
|18
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSDm
|157
|EURUSDm
|-1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSDm
|343K
|EURUSDm
|-510
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Professional Algorithmic Trading Signal
Alpha Reversion One is a fully automated intraday trading system designed for investors who value discipline, consistency, and professional risk management.
The strategy is based on Mean Reversion, using extreme RSI overbought and oversold conditions to identify high-probability market reversals.
Unlike many automated strategies, Alpha Reversion AI prioritizes capital preservation over aggressive short-term returns.
Strategy Highlights
✔ No Grid
✔ No Martingale
✔ Single Position Strategy (Only one open trade at a time)
✔ Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
✔ Smart Dynamic Position Sizing
✔ Automatic Spread Filter
✔ Fully Automated Execution
✔ Professional Low-Latency VPS Infrastructure
Trading Philosophy
The objective is to achieve consistent long-term performance through disciplined execution and strict risk control.
Every position is opened according to predefined algorithmic rules, without emotional intervention.
The system is designed to reduce unnecessary exposure while maintaining a systematic and repeatable trading process.
Risk Management
Risk management is the core of this strategy.
Every trade includes:
• Predefined Stop Loss
• Predefined Take Profit
• Dynamic Lot Calculation
• Spread Protection
• Maximum of one open position at any time
The strategy does not use:
✘ Grid
✘ Martingale
✘ Position Averaging
✘ Recovery Systems
Trading Specifications
Markets:
• BTCUSD
• EURUSD
Trading Style:
• Intraday
• Mean Reversion
Execution:
• Fully Automated
Recommended Minimum Capital:
• USD 1,000
Recommended Leverage:
• 1:200
For optimal signal synchronization, using a VPS is recommended.
Suitable For
This signal is intended for investors looking for:
• Conservative algorithmic trading
• Controlled drawdown
• Transparent risk management
• Fully automated execution
• Long-term portfolio growth
Important Information
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
USD
USD
USD