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Fabiano Da Silva Leite

Alpha Reversion One

Fabiano Da Silva Leite
Fabiano Da Silva Leite

Fabiano Da Silva Leite

# FSL Quant
**Automated trading powered by quantitative technology and intelligent risk management.**
FSL Quant is an algorithmic trading system developed to operate in financial markets automatically, using quantitative strategies, technical analysis, and integrated risk management.
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 16%
Exness-MT5Real11
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
28 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
16 (36.36%)
Best trade:
113.00 USD
Worst trade:
-100.00 USD
Gross Profit:
511.08 USD (596 100 pips)
Gross Loss:
-355.23 USD (253 467 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (120.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.63 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
19.53%
Max deposit load:
29.69%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.16
Long Trades:
19 (43.18%)
Short Trades:
25 (56.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
3.54 USD
Average Profit:
18.25 USD
Average Loss:
-22.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-105.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
28.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
134.12 USD
Maximal:
134.12 USD (13.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.41% (134.12 USD)
By Equity:
9.66% (96.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 26
EURUSDm 18
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 157
EURUSDm -1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 343K
EURUSDm -510
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +113.00 USD
Worst trade: -100 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +120.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Alpha Reversion One

Professional Algorithmic Trading Signal

Alpha Reversion One is a fully automated intraday trading system designed for investors who value discipline, consistency, and professional risk management.

The strategy is based on Mean Reversion, using extreme RSI overbought and oversold conditions to identify high-probability market reversals.

Unlike many automated strategies, Alpha Reversion AI prioritizes capital preservation over aggressive short-term returns.

Strategy Highlights

✔ No Grid

✔ No Martingale

✔ Single Position Strategy (Only one open trade at a time)

✔ Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

✔ Smart Dynamic Position Sizing

✔ Automatic Spread Filter

✔ Fully Automated Execution

✔ Professional Low-Latency VPS Infrastructure

Trading Philosophy

The objective is to achieve consistent long-term performance through disciplined execution and strict risk control.

Every position is opened according to predefined algorithmic rules, without emotional intervention.

The system is designed to reduce unnecessary exposure while maintaining a systematic and repeatable trading process.

Risk Management

Risk management is the core of this strategy.

Every trade includes:

• Predefined Stop Loss

• Predefined Take Profit

• Dynamic Lot Calculation

• Spread Protection

• Maximum of one open position at any time

The strategy does not use:

✘ Grid

✘ Martingale

✘ Position Averaging

✘ Recovery Systems

Trading Specifications

Markets:
• BTCUSD
• EURUSD

Trading Style:
• Intraday
• Mean Reversion

Execution:
• Fully Automated

Recommended Minimum Capital:
• USD 1,000

Recommended Leverage:
• 1:200

For optimal signal synchronization, using a VPS is recommended.

Suitable For

This signal is intended for investors looking for:

• Conservative algorithmic trading

• Controlled drawdown

• Transparent risk management

• Fully automated execution

• Long-term portfolio growth

Important Information

Past performance does not guarantee future results.



No reviews
2026.08.05 08:55
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2026.07.25 17:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.24 14:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 13:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 12:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 07:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 09:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 03:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.10 02:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.30 01:58
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.30 01:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.30 00:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.21 17:12
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.21 17:12
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.21 16:12
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.21 16:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.21 16:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Alpha Reversion One
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
6
100%
44
63%
20%
1.43
3.54
USD
13%
1:200
Copy

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