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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Quantum Composer V1_4 MT4
Wirun Taweelue

Quantum Composer V1_4 MT4

Wirun Taweelue
Wirun Taweelue

Wirun Taweelue

0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 064%
XMGlobal-Real 43
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
541
Profit Trades:
241 (44.54%)
Loss Trades:
300 (55.45%)
Best trade:
290.71 USD
Worst trade:
-159.59 USD
Gross Profit:
11 114.62 USD (1 114 334 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 513.69 USD (750 596 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (579.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 060.42 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
16.27%
Max deposit load:
25.27%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.92
Long Trades:
324 (59.89%)
Short Trades:
217 (40.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
6.66 USD
Average Profit:
46.12 USD
Average Loss:
-25.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-579.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-579.88 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
-7.99%
Annual Forecast:
-96.89%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
129.49 USD
Maximal:
919.31 USD (18.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.58% (919.31 USD)
By Equity:
11.51% (106.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 541
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 364K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +290.71 USD
Worst trade: -160 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +579.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -579.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 43" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 20:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.17 16:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 05:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.08 08:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.22 02:18
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 02:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Quantum Composer V1_4 MT4
30 USD per month
1 064%
0
0
USD
952
USD
42
97%
541
44%
16%
1.47
6.66
USD
58%
1:100
Copy

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