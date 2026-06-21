- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
15 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
6 (28.57%)
Best trade:
4.16 USD
Worst trade:
-6.42 USD
Gross Profit:
29.14 USD (4 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.45 USD (2 324 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (19.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.58 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
48.36%
Max deposit load:
14.49%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.15
Long Trades:
10 (47.62%)
Short Trades:
11 (52.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
1.94 USD
Average Loss:
-2.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-3.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.05 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
21.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.19 USD
Maximal:
11.05 USD (10.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.60% (11.05 USD)
By Equity:
23.12% (23.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|13
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.8K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.16 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.72 × 46
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.91 × 45
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.67 × 115
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|4.50 × 14
|
LiteFinance-Classic.com
|4.67 × 9
|
Swissquote-Live1
|5.50 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|6.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|6.50 × 2
|
DooPrime-Live 3
|7.18 × 11
|
OctaFX-Real9
|8.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|9.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|9.58 × 294
|
Just2Trade-Real
|10.54 × 39
asdf
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
113
USD
USD
7
100%
21
71%
48%
1.77
0.60
USD
USD
23%
1:300