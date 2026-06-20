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Bhopal Singh Mehara

CAD KILLER

Bhopal Singh Mehara
Bhopal Singh Mehara

Bhopal Singh Mehara

0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
VantageMarkets-Live 15
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
128
Profit Trades:
84 (65.62%)
Loss Trades:
44 (34.38%)
Best trade:
18.58 USD
Worst trade:
-7.48 USD
Gross Profit:
148.92 USD (12 226 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91.38 USD (12 418 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (5.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.29 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
95.87%
Max deposit load:
6.45%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.23
Long Trades:
69 (53.91%)
Short Trades:
59 (46.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
0.45 USD
Average Profit:
1.77 USD
Average Loss:
-2.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-17.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.82 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.41%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.50 USD
Maximal:
17.82 USD (3.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.42% (17.82 USD)
By Equity:
13.26% (69.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 64
AUDCAD 62
AUDNZD 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 28
AUDCAD 29
AUDNZD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD -1.3K
AUDCAD 1.2K
AUDNZD -37
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.58 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

CAD KILLER BOT WITH LOW RISK.
No reviews
2026.06.20 07:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CAD KILLER
30 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
559
USD
10
94%
128
65%
96%
1.62
0.45
USD
13%
1:500
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