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Crmex Maia

BRAZIL

Crmex Maia
Crmex Maia

Crmex Maia

2 topics
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 350 USD per month
growth since 2026 25%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 010
Profit Trades:
2 602 (86.44%)
Loss Trades:
408 (13.55%)
Best trade:
198.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-835.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
55 631.00 BRL (-957 882 430 pips)
Gross Loss:
-53 197.00 BRL (1 524 064 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
104 (1 249.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 575.00 BRL (56)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
15.58%
Max deposit load:
80.77%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
21 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.27
Long Trades:
1 375 (45.68%)
Short Trades:
1 635 (54.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.81 BRL
Average Profit:
21.38 BRL
Average Loss:
-130.38 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-3 705.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 915.00 BRL (10)
Monthly growth:
-8.48%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
823.00 BRL
Maximal:
9 162.00 BRL (63.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.54% (9 162.00 BRL)
By Equity:
22.79% (1 552.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WDOQ26 539
WINQ26 474
VALE3 27
WDON26 12
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WDOQ26 -3K
WINQ26 -7.1K
VALE3 -414
WDON26 -123
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WDOQ26 -690K
WINQ26 -29K
VALE3 -934
WDON26 -28K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +198.00 BRL
Worst trade: -835 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 56
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 249.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 705.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Data de início 2026.06.19

GoldenGate Win (2mini por ordem) SG 750.00 SL 2000.00

GoldenGate Wdo (1mini por ordem) SG 1000.00 SL 3000.00

WhiteSlave_Dx Win (5mini por ordem) SG 780.00 SL 2000.00


Data de início 2026.06.25

WhiteSlave_Dx Wdo (1mini por ordem) SG 1000.00 SL 3000.00


Data de início 2026.07.20

H9k Vector Win (2mini por ordem) SG 980.00 SL 3000.00




Foi realizado um teste no WhiteSlave_Dx Vale3, sendo que o custo é muito alto. Por isso foi descontinuado.


No reviews
2026.08.03 11:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.02 17:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.20 12:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.19 15:01
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.14 18:43
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.14 18:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.14 12:42
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.14 12:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.10 14:55
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.10 14:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 14:39
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.09 14:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 14:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.08 14:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 15:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.01 12:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 21:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.30 21:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.30 21:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BRAZIL
350 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
17K
BRL
6
100%
3 010
86%
16%
1.04
0.81
BRL
41%
1:1
Copy

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