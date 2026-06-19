- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WDOQ26
|539
|WINQ26
|474
|VALE3
|27
|WDON26
|12
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WDOQ26
|-3K
|WINQ26
|-7.1K
|VALE3
|-414
|WDON26
|-123
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WDOQ26
|-690K
|WINQ26
|-29K
|VALE3
|-934
|WDON26
|-28K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Data de início 2026.06.19
GoldenGate Win (2mini por ordem) SG 750.00 SL 2000.00
GoldenGate Wdo (1mini por ordem) SG 1000.00 SL 3000.00
WhiteSlave_Dx Win (5mini por ordem) SG 780.00 SL 2000.00
Data de início 2026.06.25
WhiteSlave_Dx Wdo (1mini por ordem) SG 1000.00 SL 3000.00
Data de início 2026.07.20
H9k Vector Win (2mini por ordem) SG 980.00 SL 3000.00
Foi realizado um teste no WhiteSlave_Dx Vale3, sendo que o custo é muito alto. Por isso foi descontinuado.
USD
BRL
BRL