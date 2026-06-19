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Le Viet Bang

TESLA

Le Viet Bang
Le Viet Bang

Le Viet Bang

0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 61%
VTMarkets-Live 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
37 (84.09%)
Loss Trades:
7 (15.91%)
Best trade:
16.48 USD
Worst trade:
-9.80 USD
Gross Profit:
274.31 USD (5 363 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.50 USD (648 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (142.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
142.71 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.94
Trading activity:
0.01%
Max deposit load:
33.05%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.75
Long Trades:
16 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
28 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
8.44
Expected Payoff:
5.50 USD
Average Profit:
7.41 USD
Average Loss:
-4.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.90 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
24.80 USD (3.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.82% (24.80 USD)
By Equity:
2.08% (10.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-STD 44
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-STD 242
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-STD 4.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.48 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +142.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

It is real account

Good Broker: VT Markets

TO VIEW FULL HISTORY WITH myfxbook, JOIN THE SIGNAL'S TELEGRAM: 

 https://t.me/HRC_TESLA


Better use ECN/RAW Account

If you wanna better profit and more trade strategies, join our telegram: https://t.me/c/3786792872/3


No reviews
2026.07.29 07:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 06:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 06:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.21 06:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 03:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.15 02:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 11:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 08:30
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.30 07:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 06:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.19 15:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.19 15:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TESLA
30 USD per month
61%
0
0
USD
490
USD
18
0%
44
84%
0%
8.44
5.50
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

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