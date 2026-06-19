- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
44
Profit Trades:
37 (84.09%)
Loss Trades:
7 (15.91%)
Best trade:
16.48 USD
Worst trade:
-9.80 USD
Gross Profit:
274.31 USD (5 363 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.50 USD (648 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (142.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
142.71 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.94
Trading activity:
0.01%
Max deposit load:
33.05%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
9.75
Long Trades:
16 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
28 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
8.44
Expected Payoff:
5.50 USD
Average Profit:
7.41 USD
Average Loss:
-4.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.90 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.85%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
24.80 USD (3.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.82% (24.80 USD)
By Equity:
2.08% (10.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-STD
|44
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-STD
|242
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-STD
|4.7K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.48 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +142.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
It is real account
Good Broker: VT Markets
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
61%
0
0
USD
USD
490
USD
USD
18
0%
44
84%
0%
8.44
5.50
USD
USD
5%
1:500