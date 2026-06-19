- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
647
Profit Trades:
455 (70.32%)
Loss Trades:
192 (29.68%)
Best trade:
28.40 USD
Worst trade:
-39.20 USD
Gross Profit:
505.52 USD (74 796 pips)
Gross Loss:
-302.68 USD (58 933 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (3.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.29 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
85.55%
Max deposit load:
41.44%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.72
Long Trades:
245 (37.87%)
Short Trades:
402 (62.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
1.11 USD
Average Loss:
-1.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-45.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.87 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
46.40%
Annual Forecast:
563.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
74.54 USD (18.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.14% (74.54 USD)
By Equity:
40.11% (81.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|527
|USDCAD
|82
|XAUUSD
|34
|EURUSD
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|106
|USDCAD
|11
|XAUUSD
|85
|EURUSD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|16K
|USDCAD
|-1.9K
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|121
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28.40 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Europe.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
important steps to get good result with my signals
1- get account in same my broker
2- make sure that your account balance not less than my balance
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
228%
0
0
USD
USD
140
USD
USD
22
0%
647
70%
86%
1.67
0.31
USD
USD
40%
1:500