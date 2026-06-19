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Mohamed Eltayeb Abdellah Mahmoud Ismail

Pattern Hunter pro

Mohamed Eltayeb Abdellah Mahmoud Ismail
Mohamed Eltayeb Abdellah Mahmoud Ismail

Mohamed Eltayeb Abdellah Mahmoud Ismail

0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 228%
InstaFinance-Europe.com
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
647
Profit Trades:
455 (70.32%)
Loss Trades:
192 (29.68%)
Best trade:
28.40 USD
Worst trade:
-39.20 USD
Gross Profit:
505.52 USD (74 796 pips)
Gross Loss:
-302.68 USD (58 933 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (3.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.29 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
85.55%
Max deposit load:
41.44%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.72
Long Trades:
245 (37.87%)
Short Trades:
402 (62.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
1.11 USD
Average Loss:
-1.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-45.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.87 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
46.40%
Annual Forecast:
563.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
74.54 USD (18.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.14% (74.54 USD)
By Equity:
40.11% (81.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 527
USDCAD 82
XAUUSD 34
EURUSD 4
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 106
USDCAD 11
XAUUSD 85
EURUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 16K
USDCAD -1.9K
XAUUSD 1.7K
EURUSD 121
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.40 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Europe.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 42
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.01 × 196
EGlobal-Cent5
0.35 × 459
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-3
4.74 × 1110
ATFXGM8-Live
7.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

important steps to get good result with my signals 
1- get account in same my broker 
2- make sure that your account balance not less than my balance 


No reviews
2026.08.04 04:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.04 03:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 02:45
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 23:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 10:11
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 08:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 18:06
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 16:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 14:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 13:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 10:03
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 09:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 14:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 10:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 08:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pattern Hunter pro
30 USD per month
228%
0
0
USD
140
USD
22
0%
647
70%
86%
1.67
0.31
USD
40%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.