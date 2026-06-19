The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaFinance-Europe.com" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 42 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.01 × 196 EGlobal-Cent5 0.35 × 459 FPMarketsLLC-Live4 2.00 × 1 RoboForex-ProCent-3 4.74 × 1110 ATFXGM8-Live 7.33 × 3 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor