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Ganesh Palanisamy

Primexar Gold

Ganesh Palanisamy
Ganesh Palanisamy

Ganesh Palanisamy

  • Finanacial Trainer at  Dubai
  • India
  • 193
1 comment
0 reviews
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 45 USD per month
growth since 2026 -8%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live02
1:100
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
22 574
Profit Trades:
11 177 (49.51%)
Loss Trades:
11 397 (50.49%)
Best trade:
6 658.44 USD
Worst trade:
-8 419.36 USD
Gross Profit:
446 604.47 USD (7 253 809 pips)
Gross Loss:
-424 971.87 USD (9 111 740 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
186 (8 872.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20 435.83 USD (126)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
42.13%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
16 502 (73.10%)
Short Trades:
6 072 (26.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.96 USD
Average Profit:
39.96 USD
Average Loss:
-37.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
235 (-4 373.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 920.75 USD (36)
Monthly growth:
-69.01%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
106.91 USD
Maximal:
39 252.65 USD (83.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.56% (36 922.23 USD)
By Equity:
49.30% (7 413.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 22528
XAU_06.i 26
EURUSD.i 11
USDCAD.i 3
USDJPY.i 2
XAU_12.i 2
XAGUSD.i 1
GBPJPY.i 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.i 35K
XAU_06.i -14K
EURUSD.i 4
USDCAD.i 0
USDJPY.i 14
XAU_12.i 2
XAGUSD.i 2
GBPJPY.i 0
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.i -1.8M
XAU_06.i -8.3K
EURUSD.i -131
USDCAD.i 13
USDJPY.i 165
XAU_12.i 177
XAGUSD.i 46
GBPJPY.i 31
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 658.44 USD
Worst trade: -8 419 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 126
Maximum consecutive losses: 36
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 872.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 373.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

XAUUSD (Gold) trading signals based on technical analysis and market structure. Focus on risk control, trade management, and long-term consistency.
No reviews
2026.08.07 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.07 12:56
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 10:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 09:03
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 04:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 00:00
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 19:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 18:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.28 22:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 09:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 20:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 19:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 18:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 17:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 16:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 14:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 13:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 12:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 11:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Primexar Gold
45 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
9.6K
USD
24
0%
22 574
49%
100%
1.05
0.96
USD
78%
1:100
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