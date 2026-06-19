- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
22 574
Profit Trades:
11 177 (49.51%)
Loss Trades:
11 397 (50.49%)
Best trade:
6 658.44 USD
Worst trade:
-8 419.36 USD
Gross Profit:
446 604.47 USD (7 253 809 pips)
Gross Loss:
-424 971.87 USD (9 111 740 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
186 (8 872.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20 435.83 USD (126)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
42.13%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
16 502 (73.10%)
Short Trades:
6 072 (26.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.96 USD
Average Profit:
39.96 USD
Average Loss:
-37.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
235 (-4 373.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 920.75 USD (36)
Monthly growth:
-69.01%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
106.91 USD
Maximal:
39 252.65 USD (83.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
77.56% (36 922.23 USD)
By Equity:
49.30% (7 413.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.i
|22528
|XAU_06.i
|26
|EURUSD.i
|11
|USDCAD.i
|3
|USDJPY.i
|2
|XAU_12.i
|2
|XAGUSD.i
|1
|GBPJPY.i
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.i
|35K
|XAU_06.i
|-14K
|EURUSD.i
|4
|USDCAD.i
|0
|USDJPY.i
|14
|XAU_12.i
|2
|XAGUSD.i
|2
|GBPJPY.i
|0
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.i
|-1.8M
|XAU_06.i
|-8.3K
|EURUSD.i
|-131
|USDCAD.i
|13
|USDJPY.i
|165
|XAU_12.i
|177
|XAGUSD.i
|46
|GBPJPY.i
|31
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 658.44 USD
Worst trade: -8 419 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 126
Maximum consecutive losses: 36
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 872.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 373.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
XAUUSD (Gold) trading signals based on technical analysis and market structure. Focus on risk control, trade management, and long-term consistency.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
45 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
USD
9.6K
USD
USD
24
0%
22 574
49%
100%
1.05
0.96
USD
USD
78%
1:100