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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Prime Range Breakout XAUUSD
Mauro Mazzacco

Prime Range Breakout XAUUSD

Mauro Mazzacco
Mauro Mazzacco

Mauro Mazzacco

0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -0%
NextTrade-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
74
Profit Trades:
41 (55.40%)
Loss Trades:
33 (44.59%)
Best trade:
1 500.62 USD
Worst trade:
-1 064.86 USD
Gross Profit:
21 041.34 USD (94 338 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 274.79 USD (87 490 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 159.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 491.18 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
45.20%
Max deposit load:
1.99%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.04
Long Trades:
29 (39.19%)
Short Trades:
45 (60.81%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-3.15 USD
Average Profit:
513.20 USD
Average Loss:
-644.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-3 708.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 708.82 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-0.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 885.10 USD
Maximal:
5 859.74 USD (5.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.38% (5 859.74 USD)
By Equity:
0.97% (1 023.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 74
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -233
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 500.62 USD
Worst trade: -1 065 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 159.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 708.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NextTrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Prime Range Breakout is an automated breakout trading strategy designed for disciplined and systematic trading. The strategy focuses on high-quality breakout opportunities while incorporating advanced risk management features, including dynamic position sizing, daily and total drawdown protection, equity targets, break-even management, trailing stops, news filters, and multiple entry confirmation methods.

The signal is generated and managed entirely by the Prime Range Breakout EA using predefined rules without manual intervention. Performance may vary depending on market conditions. Past results do not guarantee future returns.

Recommended for traders seeking a structured, risk-controlled approach to trading Gold (XAUUSD) and other liquid instruments.


No reviews
2026.08.07 08:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 17:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.13% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 13:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 20:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 07:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.23 13:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 13:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.16 20:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 18:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.15 12:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 12:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 06:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 12:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.24 15:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.24 14:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.24 13:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.19 09:36
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.19 09:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.19 09:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Prime Range Breakout XAUUSD
30 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
105K
USD
8
100%
74
55%
45%
0.98
-3.15
USD
5%
1:100
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