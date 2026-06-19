- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|74
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-233
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|6.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NextTrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Prime Range Breakout is an automated breakout trading strategy designed for disciplined and systematic trading. The strategy focuses on high-quality breakout opportunities while incorporating advanced risk management features, including dynamic position sizing, daily and total drawdown protection, equity targets, break-even management, trailing stops, news filters, and multiple entry confirmation methods.
The signal is generated and managed entirely by the Prime Range Breakout EA using predefined rules without manual intervention. Performance may vary depending on market conditions. Past results do not guarantee future returns.
Recommended for traders seeking a structured, risk-controlled approach to trading Gold (XAUUSD) and other liquid instruments.
USD
USD
USD