Prime Range Breakout is an automated breakout trading strategy designed for disciplined and systematic trading. The strategy focuses on high-quality breakout opportunities while incorporating advanced risk management features, including dynamic position sizing, daily and total drawdown protection, equity targets, break-even management, trailing stops, news filters, and multiple entry confirmation methods.

The signal is generated and managed entirely by the Prime Range Breakout EA using predefined rules without manual intervention. Performance may vary depending on market conditions. Past results do not guarantee future returns.

Recommended for traders seeking a structured, risk-controlled approach to trading Gold (XAUUSD) and other liquid instruments.