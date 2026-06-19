- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
53 (53.00%)
Loss Trades:
47 (47.00%)
Best trade:
24.70 USD
Worst trade:
-18.94 USD
Gross Profit:
307.57 USD (275 725 pips)
Gross Loss:
-324.97 USD (104 683 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (30.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.77 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
30.71%
Max deposit load:
29.96%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
51 (51.00%)
Short Trades:
49 (49.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.17 USD
Average Profit:
5.80 USD
Average Loss:
-6.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-23.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.32 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.89%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.07 USD
Maximal:
57.92 USD (27.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.72% (57.92 USD)
By Equity:
14.93% (29.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|24
|AUDUSD
|17
|EURUSD
|16
|USDCHF
|10
|ETHUSD
|9
|BTCUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|7
|XAUUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|23
|AUDUSD
|-68
|EURUSD
|-18
|USDCHF
|19
|ETHUSD
|-37
|BTCUSD
|-3
|USDCAD
|-23
|XAUUSD
|88
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|2.8K
|AUDUSD
|-604
|EURUSD
|98
|USDCHF
|1K
|ETHUSD
|-6.1K
|BTCUSD
|165K
|USDCAD
|-357
|XAUUSD
|8.8K
|USDJPY
|7
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.70 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 2
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|1.53 × 171
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.75 × 4
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.50 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
Top1Group-Live
|5.40 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.34 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.27 × 250
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|25.79 × 155
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
169
USD
USD
7
96%
100
53%
31%
0.94
-0.17
USD
USD
28%
1:500