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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ichi20
Chuong Nguyen Hung

Ichi20

Chuong Nguyen Hung
Chuong Nguyen Hung

Chuong Nguyen Hung

0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -9%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
53 (53.00%)
Loss Trades:
47 (47.00%)
Best trade:
24.70 USD
Worst trade:
-18.94 USD
Gross Profit:
307.57 USD (275 725 pips)
Gross Loss:
-324.97 USD (104 683 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (30.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.77 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
30.71%
Max deposit load:
29.96%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
51 (51.00%)
Short Trades:
49 (49.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.17 USD
Average Profit:
5.80 USD
Average Loss:
-6.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-23.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.32 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.89%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
35.07 USD
Maximal:
57.92 USD (27.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.72% (57.92 USD)
By Equity:
14.93% (29.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 24
AUDUSD 17
EURUSD 16
USDCHF 10
ETHUSD 9
BTCUSD 9
USDCAD 7
XAUUSD 7
USDJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 23
AUDUSD -68
EURUSD -18
USDCHF 19
ETHUSD -37
BTCUSD -3
USDCAD -23
XAUUSD 88
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 2.8K
AUDUSD -604
EURUSD 98
USDCHF 1K
ETHUSD -6.1K
BTCUSD 165K
USDCAD -357
XAUUSD 8.8K
USDJPY 7
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.70 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 2
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.53 × 171
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.75 × 4
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.27 × 250
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
25.79 × 155
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.04 16:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 08:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 13:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 32 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 08:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 20:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.12 00:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.10 00:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 11:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.22 15:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.22 14:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.22 14:36
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.20 05:50
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.20 05:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.19 07:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 07:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 07:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.19 07:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ichi20
30 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
169
USD
7
96%
100
53%
31%
0.94
-0.17
USD
28%
1:500
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